Ukraine’s struggle to free itself from history’s grasp

This obsession of Putin’s had already launched a war, in February 2014 . That was when Russia first invaded the Donbas region and Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, later annexing Crimea.

Putin devoted a good part of the speech to reducing Ukraine and ethnic Ukrainians to “an invented concept.” In his eyes, Ukrainians are Russians just pretending to be citizens of a different nation so they can curry favor with the West.

Although the invasion of Ukraine didn’t officially begin until Thursday, Ukraine’s current reckoning with its overbearing neighbor truly began on Monday, with the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two occupied areas of Ukraine that are collectively known as the Donbas region.

Ukraine is Europe’s biggest country, and it has a population of over 44 million. The only bigger territory is the European section of the Russian Federation. Yet Ukraine’s history is a tale of constant subjugation by Russia. In the period of the Russian tsars and during parts of the USSR era, Ukraine was seen as a “Little Russia” — a glitch in the Eastern Slavic matrix that Russians continually tried to correct by realigning Ukraine with the bigger and, in their eyes, more glorious Russian identity.

When the Soviet Union fell apart, Russia and Ukraine became separate states. Their histories and cultures, however, remain intertwined. Ukrainian and Russian are related Slavic languages that use the Cyrillic alphabet. Everyday Ukrainians will gladly admit that they grew up with and appreciate Russian culture, and many if not all speak Russian — an asymmetric situation, since few Russians speak Ukrainian.

But just because Ukrainians are more similar to Russians than to any other ethnic group does not mean these two groups are one. Most important, Ukrainian citizens made a choice to form their own state in an August 1991 referendum.

Today Putin denies Ukrainians that choice. The concept of self-determination, the principle in modern international law that nations have the right to choose their sovereignty and international political status, evades him when it comes to Ukraine. As he sees it, why would Ukrainians choose to be separated from Russians and create two similar Slavic states when they could be part of a bigger, mightier one?

Before the first Russian incursions in 2014, Ukrainians staged months-long protests to voice their opposition to the decision of their pro-Kremlin president at the time, Viktor Yanukovych, to forfeit an agreement that would bring them closer to the European Union. These protests, rising Ukrainian nationalist sentiment, and Russian propaganda led ethnic Russians in regions of Ukraine such as Donetsk and Luhansk to fear that they would soon be discriminated against — or worse.

Following Russia’s invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, Putin staged a local referendum that was purportedly about Crimean independence. It was really a pretense for Russian annexation. Putin gave a lavish speech in Moscow on the occasion, claiming that the inhabitants of Crimea had turned to Russia for help in defending their lives.

He argued that just as the Ukrainians had declared independence from the Soviet Union, the Crimeans could legitimately declare independence from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has lost all control of Crimea. The latest decision by Moscow to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk will likely sever Kyiv’s barely existing relationship with the region.

Traffic headed out of Kyiv on Thursday. Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

Before the attacks began Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had insisted that he would still consider possible diplomatic solutions to the crisis. But the last time Ukraine signed agreements under pressure to minimize civilian casualties, it ended up with the Minsk Agreements of 2014 and 2015 — meant to establish a truce between the government and the separatist areas.

The Minsk Agreements are unpopular in Ukraine, inasmuch as Ukrainians were forced to give up control over their territories in the face of Russia’s blatant violation of international law when it backed and armed the separatists.

But when you happen to be next door to one of the world’s biggest military and nuclear powers, your demands are secondary to global concerns for peace. Ukrainians have not been reassured to know that the United States has their fate in its hands, despite Washington’s claims to have the best of intentions.

Placating Russia over the long term, such as by promising to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, would only deepen the demoralization Ukrainians feel after eight years of war. When you are the bargaining chip in a dispute between the West and Russia, there is no way you will end up being a winner.

Many Ukrainians still hope Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea can be fully reintegrated into Ukraine. But given the steady stream of Russian propaganda in these regions to the effect that Ukraine wants to trample the people’s rights and the Kyiv government is being remote-controlled by the West, this prospect grows more unlikely by the day.

In a stirring speech after midnight Thursday, President Zelensky told his people that the military would fight to protect them and that measures would be imposed to try to stop the economy from being obliterated.

Then, after delivering the first part of the speech in Ukrainian, Zelensky switched to Russian, saying that he was speaking directly to the Russian people.

“You are told this initiative is meant to liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free,” Zelensky said emphatically, highlighting that while Russian culture and influences have played a significant role in Ukraine, this “doesn’t dissolve us into you. We are different, but there is no reason to be enemies.”

Una Hajdari is an independent journalist focused on Central and Eastern Europe. She was an Elizabeth Neuffer fellow at the Globe in 2018. Follow her on Twitter @UnaHajdari.



