The US must rediscover the resolve that thwarted the USSR

For a world that had long lived with the specter of war, it was a hopeful period. Geopolitical tugs-of-war and proxy wars remained, but the prospect of a great power launching an unprovoked, full-scale invasion of one of its neighbors seemed remote indeed. (In retrospect, it probably shouldn’t have, given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stirring of troubled waters in Eastern Ukraine and his illegal 2014 annexation of Crimea.)

It’s always easy to assume that the current state of world affairs is permanent. And so we had with the situation that has prevailed since the fall of the Berlin Wall , in 1989. It’s been a relatively tension-free time, and certainly one with much diminished potential for big-power conflict or European wars.

History is not linear, however; it’s a two-steps-forward, one-step-back, large-lurch-sideways affair, with each seemingly deep-rooted stasis giving rise to a new set of challenges and confrontation.

That is now happening. Russia has invaded Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe, and the post-Wall world is crumbling, giving way to another in which a geopolitical cutthroat, pursuing his own poisonous view of history and might-is-right mentality, is shattering norms about the conduct of powerful nations.

President Biden is playing inherently weaker cards relatively well, but a hand of sanctions is inherently a longer-term effort. On Thursday, Biden argued that his latest penalty package — which still stops short of full force — would give Putin pause over time. The question there is, when will he pause — and where? Obviously not until he has ravaged Ukraine.

In this country, the crisis has aggravated old political divisions and catalyzed new ones. Both parties have long had isolationist elements who thought that what happened across the ocean was of little concern here.

But neo-isolationism aside, it’s disconcerting to hear a certain former president speak admiringly of the false and fraudulent rationale Putin offered in preparation for his bloody moves and praise his intelligence. Similarly, it’s sad to see the House Republican conference tweeting a video of the American president leaving the podium after his Tuesday sanctions-announcing remarks, with this childish caption: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

Once, in times of crisis, politics stopped at water’s edge. That is, the usual sparring gave way to a serious and unified purpose. Perhaps because proximity concentrates the mind, it has in Europe, says US Representative William Keating, Democrat of Bourne, who is just back from a foreign-policy trip that included the Munich Security Conference and a range of meetings in the Britain.

During a Wednesday telephone interview, Keating, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s panel on Europe, told me that the European Union is united it its determination to punish Russia. Despite reports to the contrary, “Germany is all in” with the effort, Keating added. Further, Keating expects that US allies Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore will soon impose export controls to deprive Russia of semiconductors, chips, and high-tech equipment for oil and gas industries, aviation, and even smartphones.

From the end of World War II to the fall of the Wall, the United States displayed the grit, discipline, and determination to keep the USSR in check. That long, expensive, and at times painful effort included the Berlin Airlift, the Marshall Plan, the formation of NATO, and the military and financial undergirding of our NATO allies.

It will take a similar effort to constrain an amoral Machiavelli willing to trample on Ukrainian lives and international laws as he pursues his irredentist ambitions to restore the ghostly, ghastly outlines of the former Soviet Union.

That will mean enduring higher energy costs and other economic dislocations and inconveniences.

“I have a trust that people will understand what’s going on and not just view this as ‘this distant country Ukraine and why do I care . . . my gas prices are going up?’ ” Keating said.

That’s a theme Biden hit as well in his Thursday remarks, acknowledging there will be domestic pain by saying, “I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting.” Indeed, the administration hasn’t targeted Russian oil sales. That may help constrain gas-price spikes, but that decision also weakens the impact of the sanctions.

“I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” Biden added. “But this aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are.”

The World War II generation, which faced and rose to so many challenges, understood the need for tough-minded long-term resolve.

Will we?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.