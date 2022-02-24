After loss to qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai, Novak Djokovic to lose No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in United Arab Emirates. Djokovic’s latest stay atop the rankings began on Feb. 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973. On Monday, Medvedev will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. He won the US Open last September and was the Australian Open runner-up each of the past two years. Djokovic congratulated Medvedev on Twitter, saying the Russian was “very deserving” of the No. 1 spot. Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open, winning in the second round on Wednesday. After beating Pablo Andujar , Medvedev said of getting to No. 1: “If I do it it’s going to mean a lot.” … Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men’s professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open in Acapulco after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles. In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced it would undertake “a further review of the incident.” Zverev was the 2020 US Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco. The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times …Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios says he had “suicidal thoughts” and dealt with depression and abuse of drugs and alcohol in the past, the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak publicly and frankly about their mental health. The 26-year-old Australian, who has been ranked as high as No. 13 in singles and recently won the Australian Open men’s doubles title, wrote in a message posted Thursday on his verified Instagram account that he now is “proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything.”

UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, The Associated Press has learned. An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks … FIFA suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya from international competitions for government interference in the running of their national soccer bodies. Zimbabwe was banned after its government-run Sports and Recreation Commission refused to relinquish control of the Zimbabwe Football Association and reinstate the federation’s leadership. ZIFA officials were removed from office in November on allegations of corruption. Kenya was banned after its sports ministry also removed the soccer federation’s leaders and accused them of corruption. Kenyan soccer president Nick Mwendwa is facing criminal charges … Brazilian soccer players at Ukraine’s two biggest clubs issued an appeal to the Brazilian government, saying they are trapped by the Russian military attack on Ukraine. A group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities, joined by Uruguayan player Carlos de Pena of Dynamo. They said the borders were closed and fuel supplies had run out. “We are really desperate. We are going through chaos,” Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos wrote on Instagram. “We have the support from our club. But the desperation is agonizing. We wait for the support from our country. We speak in the name of all the Brazilians in Ukraine.”

NFL

Bills’ LB coach Bob Babich retires, replaced by son

Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich has retired and is being replaced by his son, Bobby. The Bills announced several coaching moves, including the retirement of the elder Babich, who served as their linebackers coach for the past five seasons. He has coached in the NFL since 2003 with the Rams, then with the Bears, Jaguars, and Chargers. His son has been in Buffalo for five seasons, most recently working with the safeties … Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff. Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans. Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager …

COLLEGES

UConn guard Paige Buecker set to return Friday

UConn women’s basketball sophomore guard Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to game action and will suit up for the Huskies’ game vs. St. John’s on Friday at the XL Center. Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 13 … Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach who was fired in 2016 after a university investigation found that he and other coaches botched sexual assault accusations levied against football players, was hired as Grambling State University’s offensive coordinator, school officials said. Briles had not coached in college football since his ousting from Baylor, but he was the head football coach at Mount Vernon High School in Texas before resigning in 2020. Briles, 66, also coached football in Florence, Italy, in 2018.

MISCELLANY

Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo could be out a month

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss a month due to an injury. Brind’Amour didn’t specify the nature of the injury Thursday, saying only that he “did something in his midsection.” “It’s going to need time to heal,” Brind’Amour said, calling the injury “long-term.” DeAngelo, who left the Hurricanes’ victory Monday night win at Philadelphia early, has nine goals and 40 points this season to lead Carolina’s defensemen … The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners on Nov. 6 this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus. After the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 finishers, the 2020 race was called off that June as the city dealt with a public health crisis created by COVID-19. The marathon returned for its 50th running in November with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners, all of whom were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race … The Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Jevon Carter, adding another former Brooklyn Nets player to their roster. The defending champion Bucks signed Carter, who faced Milwaukee with Phoenix last year in the NBA Finals, two days after the Nets waived him. Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assis, and 12 minutes in 46 games with the Nets.

