Another day of fruitless negotiations between baseball’s owners and players

The fourth consecutive day of face-to-face talks between the sides on Thursday was fruitless, just like the previous three. The owners have set a hard deadline for Monday before they say the 162-game season will have to be shortened.

JUPITER, Fla. — The staring contest that is taking place between Major League Baseball owners and players continues to show no signs of ending in time to salvage an on-time start to the season.

On Thursday, the players made counterproposals on the draft and service time manipulation (see details below). The word “underwhelmed” was not used, perhaps because at this point that’s the default phrase for each side’s reaction to the other’s proposals.

An MLB spokesperson said that one source of owner frustration stems from not having seen the players produce a package of proposals that address all of the issues plus the recent proposals. The positions of each side are well known, whether they have been presented all at once or a few at a time. When viewed in their totality, each side has made small movements toward the other, but in no way has the movement come close to the breakthrough these talks need.

It’s the amount of movement that displeases each side and has led to the stalemate that poses real peril to the season.

One topic that looms large is competitive balance tax thresholds, a big-, perhaps biggest-ticket item that acts as an effective spending drag on most teams because of the high penalties imposed. That the players have not moved off their CBT proposal of starting at $245 million, down from $248 million, since November sticks in the owners’ craw.

The owners have upped their starting threshold proposal to $214 million, from $210 million. Attached to that raise are substantially raised penalties. The union has proposed leaving the tax levels from the last CBA intact.

The players, according to a source, don’t see a reason to move off their CBT stance due to being reminded by owners that they will address the CBT at the end of negotiations.

The players did not take kindly to the owners’ declaration Wednesday that games would be lost if there is no deal reached by Monday. The complaints and slights — real or imagined, it really doesn’t matter at this point given how little movement has been made since the talks in Florida began — are familiar by now.

Any day now, MLB is expected to announce that more spring training games will have to be canceled. March 5 was pitched by MLB a week ago as the earliest possible start to the exhibition schedule. That’s just five days after Monday’s owner-imposed deadline, meaning more schedule alterations are coming.

On a proposed draft lottery, the players’ union stayed at seven teams (the owners want four) but made adjustments that are less punitive on underperforming teams.

On service time manipulation, the union lowered the number of rookies each year who could be credited with a full year of service time based on WAR.

The sides will meet again on Friday.

