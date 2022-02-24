Brad Marchand returns to Bruins’ lineup after lengthy suspension

“He’s really got to be careful now,” noted Cassidy, following a brief morning tuneup inside Climate Pledge Arena, the Bruins’ first stop on a six-game trip. “We’re getting into almost March, and the next one could be even more punitive. I think he understands that.”

But not before the elite left winger sat down with Bruce Cassidy , the coach again imploring him to keep his anger under control, particularly now with the regular season winding down and the playoffs in the not-so-distant future.

SEATTLE — Brad Marchand , his days in six-game suspended animation complete, returned to active duty Thursday night for the Bruins’ first game ever in this part of the Pacific Northwest.

Yes, the next one, which was Cassidy’s subtle acknowledgment that Marchand, 33, returned to work with the longest active rap sheet among the NHL’s rank and file. There is always the risk that the L’il Ball o’Hate, no matter how cool, calm, and collected he appeared upon his return, will pop off again.

Marchand’s six-game suspension for his couple of swipes at Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8, brought to eight the number of his league-mandated sidelinings and to 28 the number of games he has been forced to watch from somewhere other than ice level. He has amassed some $1.4 million is lost wages, a sum approaching his earnings in his first two NHL seasons.

Following the morning workout, Marchand said he has ended the appeal process related to his most recent suspension, after learning Friday night that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the six-game sit-down ordered by the league’s Department of Player Safety. Per his CBA rights, Marchand could have requested an appeal before a third-party arbitrator.

Had an arbitrator been sympathetic to his appeal, Marchand might have had a game or two trimmed, which would have: 1. Lessened the amount of his lost wages, and 2. Provided the league with a lower starting point for discipline, should he be hauled in for another on-ice indiscretion.

“To appeal it, essentially at this point, would be for the future, I guess, so it’s not as a big hit against my record,” Marchand acknowledged. “And the money standpoint, I guess. But I’m just going to move past it. I kind of accept the decision, and now it’s just get back to playing. I missed being around the guys, missed being part of the group. So, I’m just so excited for that and to be back, I don’t need any of the negative energy that whole process brings … just move forward with it.”

Marchand said he respects where the league came from, “how they came to their conclusion,” and that he wanted to go through the appeal process that is every player’s right.

“We figured it might as well be worth it — there’s nothing to lose at that point,” he said. “And I kind of wanted to get a better understanding of where they were coming from, how they got to their decision, because we felt it was a little excessive. Not just this one, but the last one, as well.”

Earlier this season, Marchand was ordered to sit down for three games for a slew foot he delivered on Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Both the slew foot and Jarry incident brought stiff suspensions, but as Bettman noted in his lengthy written decision on Friday, players with repeat offenses are subject to greater scrutiny and more severe punishment.

“So, we wanted to hear them out,” said Marchand, referring to his hearing at Bettman’s New York office. “I figured it would be a good opportunity to get face to face and again go through the process, learn it all, and have the conversation with him. At the end of the day, I accept it and respect it, and I’ve just got to move forward.”

Marchand dramatically curbed his behavior the last couple of seasons, which made his tempest during the Jarry dust-up all the more surprising.

Cassidy said that he felt some of Marchand’s reaction was a function of “built-in frustration with his own game … and it boiled over.”

One of the game’s premier scorers the last 3-5 years, Marchand had scored only one goal in the eight games prior to his eruption on Feb. 8. He chipped in with five assists in that stretch, but his overall output was well below the standard he has established.

“It had to be a situational incident that it would bother him that much,” said Cassidy. “I think it was something that, for whatever reason, was bubbling up inside him that night, and I think he has acknowledged, to use his words, that it was stupid. Now he’s paid the price for it and he needs to keep his nose clean … he’s got to play on Brad’s edge and not cross it.”

Per Bettman’s report after the hearing, it sounded as if Marchand was set off in the Feb. 8 game when Jarry said to him, “How about that [expletive] save?!” Others have speculated that it was because of an elbow or similar shot delivered to teammate Charlie Coyle around the goalie’s crease.

“No elbow … just heat of the moment,” Marchand explained. “Again, things like that happen around the net front, in scrums, a lot. It doesn’t really matter. It got to where it went to and that’s part of the game.”

Going forward, noted Marchand, he intends to avoid putting himself in similar circumstances, perhaps by skating away when he senses trouble brewing.

“If I would have thought that was going to result in a suspension, then that situation would have gone a whole lot differently,“ he said. “That was my impression, that that stuff happens a lot in hockey. Punches are thrown a lot throughout the league and throughout games … again, that is part of hockey and I didn’t expect it to get to where it went to, so I am not going to look too much into the outcome of it.

“What I am taking away from it is that my threshold [in terms of the league punishing his behavior] is very low right now. So, really I just have to stay away from anything at all, which I can do, and have been able to do for a number of years now. It’s just a matter of wrapping my mind around that, accepting it, whether I agree with it or not, and moving forward with the rules that I now understand are set for me.”

Who’s the boss?

Marchand was late in arriving here, traveling from Boston on Wednesday rather than aboard the team charter on Tuesday, in order to be home while his wife gave birth to daughter Rue.

“The team allowed me stay [for] the transition from the hospital to the house,” he said, “and kind of get situated.”

A baby girl, noted Marchand, provides him with “another boss.”

Top billing

Jake DeBrusk opened the night on the top line, riding his off (right) wing with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. DeBrusk had a goal in each of the previous two games. If he can collect some numbers, it will make his standing trade request easier for general manager Don Sweeney to fulfill by the March 21 deadline … Sweeney, by the way, attended Marchand’s appeal last week in New York … He was tempted, but team president Cam Neely eschewed the chance to make the 2½-hour drive from here to his hometown near Vancouver. “The whole COVID testing process,” he noted, “I just didn’t want to go through all that.” … Linus Ullmark drew the start in net. The Bruins will practice here early Friday afternoon before flying to San Jose, where rookie Jeremy Swayman will make the start Saturday night against the Sharks.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.