Chris Sale among group of Red Sox pitchers gathering to work out in Florida

Major League Baseball players may be locked out by the owners from spring training facilities, but that has not stopped them from getting ready for the 2022 season, whenever that will be.

A group of Red Sox pitchers worked out at Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday. Reliever Matt Barnes posted a live video on Instagram showing Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Jay Groome, Kutter Crawford, and Josh Winckowski working out at the school’s baseball stadium. A group of players has been using the facilities at FGCU, but Thursday provided a glimpse of their activity.

Sale is from Lakeland, Fla., and attended FGCU, where he pitched before he turned pro after his junior year in 2010, having been selected with the 13th pick of the draft by the Chicago White Sox.