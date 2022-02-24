EMass boys’ hockey: Newburyport’s Jon Groth headlines Players of the Week

Liam Fecteau, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk — Scoring his second goal of the game with seven seconds to go Wednesday, the junior from Seekonk gave the Falcons a 3-2 nonleague win Wednesday over Dartmouth. Fecteau also assisted on the other goal.
Shaun Fitzpatrick, King Philip — After scoring a goal and assist in a 2-2 tie vs. host Walpole (won by KP in a shootout), the senior forward delivered two goals and two assists as the Warriors beat Mansfield, 6-3, to win the Songin Cup championship.
JC Frates, Dartmouth — The senior forward notched his 100th career point with a goal Saturday as the Indians beat Longmeadow to win the championship of the Spartan Cup at Hetland Rink in New Bedford.
Advertisement
Jon Groth, Newburyport — In leading the host Clippers to the Bresnahan Division championship in the Newburyport Bank Classic, the senior forward had a hand in all five goals — a goal and two assists vs. Shrewsbury, and a goal and assist against Andover.
Troy Huber, Framingham — The Flyers didn’t allow a goal in winning the Cahoon Cup, as the sophomore blanked Chelmsford in the title game and combined for the shutout against Medford. Huber also had a shutout last Friday against Bay State Carey rival Natick.
Máté Tardi, Hamilton-Wenham — The freshman continues his late-season breakout, scoring twice vs. Amesbury and capping a hat trick with the overtime tally against Haverhill to lead the Generals to the Gulazian Division championship in the Newburyport Bank Classic.
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.