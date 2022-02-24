For first time in 13 years, top-ranked Hingham is No. 1 in Buddy Ferreira Classic

But after several close calls in the Falmouth tournament, including back-to-back losses in 2019 and ‘20, top-ranked Hingham finally returned to the top in the annual February vacation showcase, rolling to a 6-1 rout of No. 7 Austin Prep Thursday afternoon at Falmouth Ice Arena for its first title since 2009.

From a Super 8 championship in 2010 to a Division 1 state title in 2015 and, most recently, a Patriot Cup victory in 2021, the Harbormen have been no strangers to banner season.

Since last capturing the Buddy Ferreira Classic — back before it was even known as such — the Hingham boys’ hockey team has still managed to win several tournaments of note.

“We worked so hard this season, to get an awesome team like Austin Prep in the championship game, it’s just great,” Hingham co-captain Bobby Falvey said. “To be able to beat them was even better.”

Falvey, the nephew of Hingham coach Tony Messina, was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring twice from the blue line Thursday, including the initial game-tying goal after the Harbormen (18-3-1) had fallen behind 56 seconds into regulation off a deflection.

Connor Walsh broke a 1-1 tie 1:45 into the second period for Hingham, tipping home a Drew Carleton offering, while the Harbormen continued to get production from the points as defensemen Shay Crean and Chase McKenna scored less than a minute apart — at 3:37 and 4:28 of the second — against the Cougars (15-3-2).

Sean Garrity added a 4-on-4 goal just 1:01 into the third for Hingham before Falvey closed out the scoring on a power play with less than a minute to go.

“We played a complete game after giving up that first goal,” said Messina, who was in his first season as head coach of the Harbormen when they won in Falmouth 13 years ago. “I thought we battled back really well in that period.”

Hingham goalie Luke Merian made 14 stops Thursday and made the All-Tournament team after recording wins over Arlington Catholic and Reading en route to the final.

The championship win by the Harbormen was the first for a public school at the Buddy Ferreira Classic since Duxbury in 2014.

Noah Pineo (Austin Prep), Ryan Flaherty (BC High) and Shamus O’Toole (Archbishop Williams) made the All-Tournament team at forward, and Zach Micciche (Reading) and Brendan Bonner (Duxbury) rounded out the squad on defense. In addition, Falmouth defenseman Tommy Peterson received the 10-19 Foundation Scholarship in remembrance of James Lavin and Owen Higgins, two Falmouth hockey players who died in a car crash in 2016.

Earlier in the day in Falmouth, Archbishop Williams (12-8-1) defeated Duxbury, 7-4, in the fifth-place game on the strength of three goals from Jackson Sylvester, two from O’Toole and two more from Ryan Beardsley.

Dexter Southfield 5, Belmont Hill 4 — Senior Will Hughes netted a hat trick, capped by scoring the overtime winner, in an Independent School League win for Dexter Southfield (16-4-3) at Dexter Ice Arena. Senior Culin Wilson (goal, two assists) and junior Grayson Badger (three assists) helped power the offense.

Milton 4, Woburn 2 — Junior Owen McHugh scored twice and the Wildcats (14-7) won the championship of the Irish-American Shootout by knocking off the host Tanners at O’Brien Rink. Junior captain Jimmy Fallon added a goal and assist, junior Declan Walsh a goal, and senior captain Ryan Dexter made 23 saves.

Natick 3, Falmouth 0 — Freshman Sam Hubbard and senior captain Matthew Haskell each scored and added an assist in a nonleague win for the Redhawks (10-9-3) at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Norwood 4, King Philip 2 — Kevin Broderick (two goals), Myles Kidd (goal) and Bryan Metayer (goal) propelled the Mustangs (17-2-1) to a victory at the Skating Club of Boston. Ethan Barrows contributed 27 saves.

Shawsheen 3, North Middlesex 2 — Senior Tyler Forristall, and sophomores Chase Darcey and Liam Milne had the goals as the Rams (14-5-1) picked up the nonleague victory at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg.

Silver Lake 5, Plymouth North 2 — Aidan Dunphy had two goals and an assist for the Lakers (16-5), who matched the program record for most victories since the split with Pembroke in 2004-05. Sam Dilley, Markie Kelleher and Gavin Sampson added goals, and Brett Evans had three assists in the Patriot League matchup at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Tewksbury 7, Concord-Carlisle 2 — With a goal and three assists, senior Jason Cooke reached 100 career points for the No. 12 Redmen (17-2) in their Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 victory at the Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Senior Aaron Connelly finished with a hat trick, and seniors Sean Lane and Caden Connors, as well as sophomore Tyler Barnes each added a goal. Junior Ben O’Keefe made 17 saves.

Westford 3, Billerica 0 — Jason Brake, Ryan McCarthy, and Aidan Peterson tallied goals and Nathan Lux handed out two assists for the Grey Ghosts (4-13-1) in the consolation game of the Irish-American Shootout at O’Brien Arena.

Correspondents Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.