Flynn Bridgett’s milestone goal nets a statement victory for Duxbury girls’ hockey

“It’s a huge moment for her,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “She’s a hardworking kid. To get it in this moment, and have it be a game-winner, is even better. She was rewarded with a gift card to Chipotle from the tournament.”

Early in the third period Thursday, the junior defender corralled a puck near the blue line and fired a shot that whizzed past the goalie’s ear and into the net. The masterful delivery, with 11:37 remaining, put Duxbury ahead by a goal and paved the way for a 3-1 triumph over St. Mary’s at Pilgrim Skating Arena as part of the Hingham Showcase.

Flynn Bridgett picked an ideal time to score her first varsity goal.

The game was relatively even the bulk of the way, with plenty of chances from both sides, but Duxbury eventually wore St. Mary’s down with its depth and speed.

Ayla Abban, a junior captain, struck first for the No. 2 Dragons (17-2-2) with 11:34 left in the second period, off a setup from freshman Megan Carney. Junior Amanda Forziati, with help from sophomore Gabbi Oakes and eighth-grader Gianna Young, tied it for the No. 8 Spartans (12-7-3) with 2:59 left in the period. The teams entered the third knotted at 1.

Najarian has preached the importance of secondary scoring all season, and that trait was on full display against the Spartans. It’s no secret that Abban (31 goals) is the No. 1 option, but the Dragons have shown that they have plenty of other contributors capable of finishing as well.

Right after Bridgett delivered, sophomore Reese Porter extended the lead with 8:54 remaining. Meanwhile, sophomore goalie Anna McGinty continued to shine.

Najarian said the third period was one of the best of Duxbury’s entire regular season, and he was pleased with the way his group hit its stride as the game progressed.

“It was very competitive,” McGinty said. “I think we’re very even teams. The fact that we’ve been able to play these tier 1 teams as a Division 2 team is really special. It’s really awesome to go out there and prove that we belong.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2, Winchester 2 — Senior captain Cailey Ryan and freshman Caroline Justicz scored in the final 1:54, helping No. 5 A-B (15-4-3) to a nonleague tie in the Hingham Hockey Showcase at Pilgrim Arena. Freshman Lulu Murphy and senior captain Maggie Fortin each scored in the third period for No. 14 Winchester (13-3-4).

Arlington 6, Andover 0 — Junior Maddie Krepelka netted a hat trick, powering the No. 2 Spy Ponders (18-1-1) to a nonleague victory at Pilgrim Arena in the Hingham Hockey Showcase.

Austin Prep 7, Barnstable 0 — Senior McKenzie Cerrato scored twice and senior Lauryn Hanafin posted a shutout, pacing the No. 1 Cougars (22-0) to a nonleague win at Kennedy Rink.

BB&N 5, Thayer 2 — Senior Gali Levy recorded a hat trick and two assists for BB&N (8-7-3) in an Independent School League victory at home.

Braintree 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Junior Ella Woods notched a hat trick, leading the No. 6 Wamps (14-5-1) to a nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena in the Hingham Hockey Showcase.

Canton 5, Walpole 2 — Senior captains Tess Khoury posted a hat trick and Payton McDonough dished out four assists in a nonleague win for the No. 12 Bulldogs (14-6) at Metropolis Rink.

Hingham 4, Reading 0 — Freshman Caroline Doherty scored twice, pacing the Harborwomen (11-10-1) to a nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena in the Hingham Hockey Showcase. Senior Megan Moynihan and freshman Addy Garrity added a goal apiece. Senior Amy Maffei and freshman Brynn Scott combined for the shutout.

Marblehead 7, Masconomet 3 — Freshman Elsa Wood, senior Hadley Wales, and senior Ashley Piersol all scored twice, powering the Magicians (8-12) to a Northeast Hockey League victory at Connery Rink in Lynn.

Matignon 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Brynn MacPherson netted the winner in overtime and junior Gianna McCusker posted a shutout to lead the Warriors (6-9-2) to a Catholic Central League victory at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody.

Needham 1, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Senior assistant captain Caelan Stewart potted the lone goal for the No. 11 Cougars (11-5-4) in a nonleague tie at Pilgrim Arena in the Hingham Hockey Showcase. Senior captain Maddie Ledbury scored for the Rockets (10-5-5).

Pope Francis 5, Stoneham/Wilmington 2 — Senior Lauren Crocker scored a pair of goals for the Cardinals (12-7-1) in the nonleague victory at Stoneham Arena. Sophomore Lily Hayes added a goal and two assists, while sophomore Ella Rabidoux and junior Eleanor Jacoby had a goal apiece.

Shrewsbury 2, Boston Latin 0 — In the championship game of the previously postponed Michael Giordano Christmas Classic, senior captains Aislinn Bennett (goal, assist) and Kaci Ryder (goal) powered the Colonials (13-6-1) to the nonleague win at Murphy Memorial Rink.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5, Marshfield 0 — Eighth-grader Sadie Watchorn recorded a shutout and Lily Ulvila netted a hat trick, leading Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (11-9) to a Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. Senior Abby Powers scored and added an assist, and freshman Chloe Duff added a goal.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.