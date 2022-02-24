Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games played by a defenseman

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara broke the NHL record for games by a defenseman Thursday night.
The seven-time All-Star was on the ice for the New York Islanders for the opening faceoff against San Jose for his 1,652nd regular-season game. He broke the mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.
Chara received a standing ovation from the SAP Center crowd and waved in acknowledgment when his feat was announced during a stoppage of play. The Sharks also played a videotaped message of congratulations from former San Jose forward Patrick Marleau, who holds the NHL record for games by any player.
The San Jose Sharks acknowledge Chara's most games played by a defenseman record and Patrick Marleau shares his congratulations pic.twitter.com/cEt6mglycJ— Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) February 25, 2022
Chara, the tallest player in NHL history at 6 feet 9 inches, is in the twilight of a decorated career that began in 1997 when he was just 20. He’s now three weeks shy of his 45th birthday, and he signed a one-year deal with the Islanders before this season to reunite with the team he began his career with.
Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman in 2008-09 while with Boston. Two seasons later, he served as captain of a Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup. He also spent time with the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals during his 24-year career.
Unmatched dedication, perseverance, and competitiveness.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2022
Well done, Big Zee! Enjoy your special night. pic.twitter.com/GagP7fyDf9