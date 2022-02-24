Harvard men’s hockey captain Casey Dornbach earns a salute for a special goal

After the game, Dornbach and his classmates were honored along with their families with an on-ice ceremony for senior night.

With the Crimson locked in a scoreless tie with No. 4 Quinnipiac, the captain’s wrister late in the second period would prove to be the lone goal of the game, a 1-0 win that clinched the Ivy League men’s hockey title for the Crimson. With the win, Harvard also clinched a bye into the ECAC quarterfinals.

For Harvard senior Casey Dornbach , the final regular-season home game of his career could not have been scripted any better last Saturday.

“It was definitely a special night and a huge win for the team,” said Dornbach. “We have great energy going forward now to prove to ourselves what we’re capable of. Hopefully we can ride this.”

It was fitting that Dornbach would get the game-winner. Last year, while some of his teammates left the program after the Ivy League announced that all sports would be postponed, Dornbach remained resolute, calling his decision to stay “a no-brainer.”

Harvard coach Ted Donato said, “I mentioned that to his dad, that I thought it was appropriate that our captain and a guy that’s played so many great games for us scored a really important goal against an excellent team on a special night.”

Harvard (15-8-3) closes out the regular season with three games in three nights on the road this weekend at Union, RPI, and Princeton. It’s a tough stretch, but one that is made more palatable with the knowledge that the team will have the following weekend off as it braces for the start of the postseason.

“We’re a young group, but we’re learning and getting better every day,” said Dornbach. “There’s something special about this group. Guys want to be at the rink, guys want to be together.

“It’s been a lot of fun. For my last year, I couldn’t ask for a better group or a better experience. But we’re not done yet. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Needed boost for BC

The Battle of Comm. Ave. resumes this weekend when Boston University and Boston College meet in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night at Conte Forum. With Jack McBain’s return this week, the Eagles are expected to have all three Olympians back in the lineup, after Marc McLaughlin and Drew Helleson suited up for last week’s series with Northeastern.

At 11-16-5, an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament is out of the question, but the Eagles are hoping to qualify by winning the Hockey East playoffs.

“We’re a different team with those three guys healthy and ready to go, so I think we’re going to be a tough out as we get down to the stretch for playoffs,” said BC coach Jerry York.

BU (17-10-3) returns to action for the first time since winning the Beanpot Feb. 14, having had last weekend off. The Terriers look to pick up where they left off, having gone 13-1-1 in their last 15 games.

“I think we’re dialed in to what we’re doing,” said coach Albie O’Connell. “I think our job right now is to make sure we get enough rest, but at the same time, push them hard enough so it doesn’t feel like we had that much time off.

“The week’s been good to get some rest and recover. We had a lot of guys sick, a lot of guys dinged up. Hopefully that rest will do us well.”

Stopper in place

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi also is back from the Olympics and is expected to be in the lineup for this weekend’s pivotal series with Connecticut. NU (20-10-1) is tied with BU for fifth place in Hockey East, and 3 points behind UConn (17-12-0) for third, with a game in hand on both teams.

In 24 games before leaving for Beijing, Levi compiled a .948 save percentage and nine shutouts, both good for second in the nation. His goals-against average of 1.55 is third-best, and he leads Hockey East in all three categories.

UConn had some success against him in a 5-3 win Oct. 26, but coach Mike Cavanaugh does not see any weaknesses in his game.

“In order to be successful and get goals, you have to get second and third opportunities — take his eyes away, get volume on the net,” said Cavanaugh. “So those are the things we’re focusing on.

“Not so much his style of play. He’s going to stop more shots that he sees the first time. We have to get traffic there and get second and third opportunities.”

The home-and-home series begins Friday night at Matthews Arena and concludes in Hartford Saturday. With snow in the forecast, UConn was planning on traveling Thursday. Northeastern has a game at Vermont next Tuesday, and would like to avoid postponing the UConn series to Saturday-Sunday.

