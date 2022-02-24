Here are the schedules for the women’s ECAC and Hockey East playoffs

The postseason has arrived for women’s college hockey. Here are schedules for the Hockey East and ECAC tournaments.
Hockey East
Quarterfinals (single elimination)
Friday: Maine at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Providence at Vermont, noon; Boston University at UConn, 3 p.m.; Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (at higher seed): Wednesday, March 2, 3 and 6:30 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m.
ECAC
Quarterfinals (Best of three)
No. 8 Princeton at No. 1 Harvard: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary
No. 7 St. Lawrence at No. 2 Yale: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary
No. 6 Cornell at No. 3 Colgate: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary
No. 5 Clarkson at No. 4 Quinnipiac: Friday, 3 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary
Semifinals and championship: TBD