Here are the schedules for the women’s ECAC and Hockey East playoffs

The postseason has arrived for women’s college hockey. Here are schedules for the Hockey East and ECAC tournaments.

Friday: Maine at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Providence at Vermont, noon; Boston University at UConn, 3 p.m.; Merrimack at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (at higher seed): Wednesday, March 2, 3 and 6:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m.

ECAC

Quarterfinals (Best of three)

No. 8 Princeton at No. 1 Harvard: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary

No. 7 St. Lawrence at No. 2 Yale: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary

No. 6 Cornell at No. 3 Colgate: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary

No. 5 Clarkson at No. 4 Quinnipiac: Friday, 3 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., if necessary

Semifinals and championship: TBD



