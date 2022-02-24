High-scoring Becca Gilmore leads Harvard women’s hockey into ECAC tournament

Alongside Kristin Della Rovere and Anne Bloomer, Gilmore has an ability to set the team’s pace that has grown through the season.

The senior forward out of Wayland has emerged as the Crimson’s leading scorer, tallying 18 goals and 25 assists during their 21-7-1 campaign. She plays the wing on a powerful top line that has dominated, leading to both the ECAC regular season and Ivy League championships.

Becca Gilmore is thankful for her college hockey career, but she is always seeking more. It’s a mind-set that will help the senior and her Harvard teammates when they open up the ECAC Hockey playoffs this weekend with a best-of-three series against Princeton.

“You want to get better as each game goes on,” said Gilmore. “I think that progression has definitely been true in this case. A lot of it has to do with my linemates peaking at the right time and being able to find each other.”

The season got off to a slow start for the Crimson, as their play lacked urgency. Longtime coach Katey Stone tinkered with her lines, separating Gilmore from Della Rovere and Bloomer around the holidays. The split was brief, though; Stone soon realized that for the sake of her team’s offense, they needed to be reunited.

“We find each other really well,” said Della Rovere. “It might have taken a few games, but our chemistry is just, like, unstoppable right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

“We’ve played together for a while now, and we know each other’s tendencies,” said Bloomer. “We support one another.”

After a Nov. 12 loss to Yale, Harvard went on a roll, winning 11 of its next 13 games leading to a first-round Beanpot victory over Boston University. After a loss to nationally ranked Colgate, the Crimson bounced back, battling Boston College in a relentless Beanpot final and winning their first title since 2015.

This might be the strongest year for ECAC Hockey in quite a while, with five teams spending time in the national top 10 over the last two months of the season. Harvard currently sits in sixth. Even the teams that are not nationally ranked have talent that could change the course of a game, making the tournament a time when anyone could win on any day.

“We had an incredible regular season, and that gives us a ton of confidence in the playoffs,” said Gilmore. “But we know that it’s a start of something new. Everyone’s starting with zero points, and you’ve got to win the next one.”

Gilmore has played in pressure-packed situations in the past. She began her varsity career at Noble and Greenough in seventh grade, playing six seasons for the Bulldogs. During her high school career, she was a member of the US Under 18 World Championships team three times, leading all scorers in the 2015 event.

“I started in seventh grade and was able to play with players that were looking at D1 schools, including Harvard,” said Gilmore. “Being in that environment at such a young age, you realize and you can see what it takes to get there, and you are also in an environment where you can chase that dream.”

The depth of competition, the increased attention to the women’s game, and Gilmore’s opportunities in hockey are not anything she takes for granted. Her mother, Deb, helped start the women’s hockey program at Bowdoin in the early 1980s. Deb’s experiences give Gilmore an important perspective on how far the women’s game has come, and the possibilities that are on the horizon.

“The stories my mom has told me about when it was hard to find ice time or when girls really just were not even being allowed to play the sport,” said Gilmore. “She definitely had so many more barriers than I do here.

“It’s definitely inspiring to have a mom that played when it wasn’t easy, so I am grateful. But while in women’s sports there’s definitely progression, there always can be more.”

Gilmore and her Harvard teammates are hoping for more — more wins, an NCAA tournament berth, and more attention on the sport in Cambridge. To get through the ECAC gauntlet, the Crimson will need to draw upon the progress they’ve made all season and not settle.

“We need to have fun, play our game, and just don’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Gilmore. “It’s a new season, so we’re putting the regular season behind us and looking forward.”

ECAC playoffs

Quarterfinals

(best of three)

No. 8 Princeton at No. 1 Harvard: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 7 St. Lawrence at No. 2 Yale: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 6 Cornell at No. 3 Colgate: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 5 Clarkson at No. 4 Quinnipiac: Friday, 3 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Semifinals and championship: TBD