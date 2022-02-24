It’s a long-awaited experience for Burke boys’ basketball, which wins first Boston City League championship in 24 years

The win gave the Bulldogs their first City League crown since 1998 and denied Latin Academy a second consecutive league title.

But as the season unfolded, the Bulldogs started to mature and improve. The progress was on display Thursday afternoon as Burke captured the Boston City League championship with a 60-45 win over Latin Academy at Madison Park.

When the season began in early December, the Burke boys’ basketball team endured growing pains typical of a team with four underclassmen in the starting lineup.

“We were ugly early and didn’t play together,” Burke coach Sean Ryan said. “We practiced and played enough games and we are much better now than in early December. It took getting games under our belt and experience.”

Burke (13-4) starts two freshmen and two sophomores, and those players were at the center of the action Thursday.

Latin Academy's Benny Martinez can only watch as Ramsey Checo sails in for a layup for Burke. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Sophomore guard Ramsay Checo scored a game-high 26 points, freshman point guard Jaeden Roberts ran the offense with 10 points and 4 assists, and 6-foot-6-inch sophomore forward Nahkeem Singleton added 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

“We really bought into playing through the big guy [Singleton], making shots here and there, and defending,” Ryan said.

The Bulldogs led 17-3 after one quarter and 33-12 at halftime behind a stifling defensive effort. Throwing different looks at the Dragons, Burke recorded five steals, forced nine turnovers, and allowed just two made field goals across the opening 16 minutes to build a commanding lead.

“We just played hard, played together, and stuck to the plan,” said Checo, who was named tournament MVP. “It feels amazing. We did it for the team and coach and it feels really good.”

Burke's Shakai Campbell (rear) and Ramsay Checo celebrate their victory. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Latin Academy (15-3) cut the deficit to 15 early in the third quarter, but each time the Dragons tried to make a run, Checo responded with a bucket.

Osman Aden (12 points) and Brennan Shapiro (11 points) paced the Dragons. Coach Dan Bunker said the slow start doomed his team from another City League title.

“I thought we showed up and didn’t bring the energy right away,” Bunker said. “We dug ourselves a huge hole and we didn’t compete the way we needed to.”

Burke is currently the third seed in the Division 4 power rankings and hopes winning the City League can propel them to defend their state title (2020) when the tournament begins next week.

“We’ve had good state tournament runs in the past but have not played well in the City,” Ryan said. “For this group to play well and cherish the moment in this environment, they really came together.”

Latin Academy's Orlando Jusino has nowhere to go as he is smothered by the defense of Burke's (from left) Nahkeem Singleton, Shakai Campbell and Jaeden Roberts. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bishop Fenwick 72, Archbishop Williams 52 — The Crusaders (10-10) qualified for the Division 3 tournament in their regular-season final riding a 28-point performance from Che Hanks. Mike Yentin (22 points, 9 rebounds) and Jason Romans (16 points, 8 assists, 6 steals) also contributed strong play.

Franklin 41, Worcester North 39 — The ninth-ranked Panthers (20-3) closed the game with a 7-2 run to win the Worcester City Tournament.

Plymouth North 68, Whitman-Hanson 63 — Junior Ivan Darko scored a game-high 30 points with eight 3-pointers to pace the Eagles (12-8) in their regular-season finale.

St. Bernard’s 62, Cristo Rey 36 — Chris Jean-Baptiste sunk 13 points and Manny Vega recorded 12 to help the Bernardians (9-11) to the home win.

Correspondents Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.