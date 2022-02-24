Nets no match for Jayson Tatum, Celtics and other observations from a 23-point rout

On Thursday night, Boston took the floor for the first time since then and mostly resembled the powerhouse it has become in recent weeks. Facing yet another undermanned opponent the Celtics roared to yet another wire-to-wire, lopsided win, 129-106 over the Nets. It was the Celtics’ 10th victory in their last 11 games and it further distanced them from the play-in tournament that they seemed to be careening toward when their season was much more unsettled.

NEW YORK — Before the Celtics departed for the All-Star break last week, coach Ime Udoka said that while it was important for his players to get some rest, he also wanted them to make sure they did not lose the edge that had helped them soar in recent weeks. This was no time for cobwebs to accumulate.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 7 rebounds and was one of seven Celtics to finish with double figures in scoring. Robert Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Al Horford (11 points, 13 rebounds) both had double-doubles. Boston made 54.1 percent of its shots and 40.5 percent of its 3-pointers.

Before the game, Nets coach Steve Nash heaped more praise on Boston’s elite defense, and then the game started and the Nets were held to 41.5 percent shooting overall and 24.1 percent from the 3-point line.

The Nets remained without starters Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (personal), Kyrie Irving (vaccine mandate) and Joe Harris (ankle), as well as newly signed guard Goran Dragic. And that talent disparity was obvious throughout the night.

When these teams met two weeks ago, the Celtics surged to a 28-2 lead. It wasn’t quite that grisly this time, but it was not close, either. The Celtics led by as many as 16 points in the opening quarter and held a double-digit advantage for the game’s final 42 minutes.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Grant Williams and LaMarcus Aldridge had a few fun battles in the first half. Aldridge tried to post-up Williams immediately after checking in, but Williams held his ground and stripped the ball away before converting a layup at the other end. Later, Aldridge caught the ball with his back to the basket in the mid-range, turned, and drew contact from Williams as he flicked a dart in off the glass.

⋅ Smart was 4 for 5 from the 3-point line in the first half, giving Boston’s offense a jolt. The Nets were willing to take their chances with a below-average long-range shooter, but his last one of the half followed a lapse by the Nets defense. Brooklyn scored with 35 seconds left, then the inbounds pass was rolled to Smart and he walked the ball all the way past halfcourt without touching it, setting up a two-for-one chance. He then scooped up the ball and fired in a 3-pointer. If a Brooklyn player had simply feigned full-court pressure, it would have thwarted the play.

⋅ This was Boston’s first game with its full complement of players following its recent trades, and Celtics coach Ime Udoka stuck with an eight-man rotation in the first half, with center Daniel Theis the odd man out. Payton Pritchard came in during the second quarter and drilled a pair of 3-pointers. Theis’s opportunities will probably be based on matchups.

⋅ The Nets lineups Thursday certainly weren’t fearsome, but the Celtics’ elite defense made them look helpless. Time and again, Brooklyn was forced to fire up an attempt with the shot-clock running down, and they were often shooters who should not be shooting. For example, James Johnson took as many first-half 3-pointers as Seth Curry did. Brooklyn made 38 percent of its shots and 21.1 percent of its 3-pointers in the first half.

⋅ Robert Williams has been so steady at both ends of the floor. Often, his big plays are subtle. The Nets built some momentum in the second quarter and sliced a 22-point deficit to 12 before Jaylen Brown drove and missed a layup. It could have resulted in a Nets fast-break, but Williams swooped in and completed a nice tip-in. He had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists at the break.

⋅ The Celtics entered the night averaging 20.9 free throws per game but took 16 of them in the first half Thursday.

