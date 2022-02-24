Sebastian Lletget ready to go on the attack for Bruce Arena again with Revolution

After a difficult season with the Galaxy, though, Lletget was looking for a change. He thought New England could provide a kick-start to his career and showcase his talents for the US in a World Cup year, while reuniting him with Bruce Arena, his first coach with the Galaxy.

Before being acquired last month, the San Francisco-born Lletget spent his entire MLS career with the Los Angeles Galaxy, and in seven years he never made the trip to compete in the Boston area. The closest he came to Boston might have been while flying overhead on the way to London to play for West Ham United from age 16 to 22.

“He makes the transition easy as possible,” Lletget said. “He is that kind of manager that really cares about the players and he just knows how to read situations, knows how to communicate. He’s a demanding coach and he’s challenged me to really dig deep and be as creative as I can as an attacking midfielder.

“Where I was in my career when I first came to Galaxy, he made me take that big step forward that every player needs.”

When the Revolution open the season at Portland Saturday, Lletget, 29, will be in the starting lineup along with another newcomer, Omar Gonzalez, his former Galaxy teammate. Two other ex-Galaxy players, Emmanuel Boateng and A.J. DeLaGarza, are Revolution reserves.

Lletget also was attracted by Arena’s high-octane offense. Last season, the Revolution led the league in goals (64) in compiling a 22-5-7 record (73 points), best in league history.

Lletget believes the Revolution have a chance to capture their first MLS Cup.

“I got a sniff of how great it is to win something, my first trophies, especially on the international stage,” he said. “With the Revs, I want to win something. Seeing them get the Supporters’ Shield last year and coming very, very close to getting the MLS Cup, you know, I feel this team has what it takes. In the short period I’ve been here, I see where this team can go.”

Lletget likely will line up on the left side of midfield, supporting league MVP Carles Gil and forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa in the 4-4-2 setup.

“What really caught my eye was just the relentless way of attacking, the amount of numbers flying forward, and it’s time and time again,” Lletget said. “Guys don’t take plays off, we just keep coming at teams. I don’t think I’ve been a part of a team like that since Bruce left, maybe.

“That’s his style. I think it brings out a lot in me and gives me a lot of options.”

Lletget grew up with three sisters in San Francisco, the offspring of Argentinian immigrants. He showed soccer promise early, earning a tryout with West Ham as a 13-year-old and signing with the Hammers in 2011.

Lletget trained with first-teamers such as Mark Noble and Carlos Tevez, but his progress stalled under the coaching of Sam Allardyce.

In 2015, Lletget joined the Galaxy, thriving under Arena, and making his international debut, also under Arena, with the US team in 2017.

In his third game with the US, he scored the opening goal in a 6-0 victory over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier, but sustained a career-threatening foot injury that kept him out nearly a year. Lletget missed the rest of the qualifying campaign as the US failed to advance to the 2018 World Cup.

Lletget revived his international career under Dave Sarachan in 2018 and has been a regular for Gregg Berhalter. Last year, he started on US teams that won the Nations League and Gold Cup, twice captaining the squad, but missing significant time with the Galaxy, who failed to advance to the playoffs as he was limited to three goals in 26 appearances.

“There were, I think, some things that just didn’t add up as far as my position in the team,” Lletget said. “Having so many international games, going away for a month and a half, Gold Cup, Nations League. I think there’s a lot of things that if you really look at it, it really makes sense why the numbers didn’t add up.”

Lletget sees the move to New England as a fresh start and a chance to showcase his talents in a World Cup year. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Asked if the death in August of his sister Viviana affected him, Lletget replied, “I wasn’t going to, like, say it, but of course that was always in the back of my mind. That was a tough thing to go through for anybody who’s ever had to go through that.

“We’re all going to go through something like that, unfortunately, it’s part of life. But it’s the first time for me, so my emotions were just like any other human, all over the place.

“And I think to have success in your profession or any craft, it has to be very, very important for you, and when that happened with my sister, soccer kind of fell by the wayside.

“You sort of feel numb to life. There’s, like, this numb feeling that when we would go into games, even if we scored, it didn’t matter if I scored a last-minute winner, there was no emotion that came out of me.

“I’m never going to use it as an excuse, because I actually had some good games during that time, which is weird, but I didn’t feel like I did, because there wasn’t a positive emotion that came out of it.

“But I feel like I’m definitely turning a page.”

This year, national-team commitments prevented Lletget from joining his new teammates until early this month, when the Revolution were training (conveniently) in Los Angeles. He made his first appearance in a 4-0 preseason loss to the Galaxy before finally arriving in Boston two weeks ago.

“I had no idea what to expect from Boston,” Lletget said. “I only knew it’s right next to New York and Boston people have an accent and, what is it, brownstone houses?”

Lletget received previews of Boston from US teammate Matt Turner and from his girlfriend, pop singer Becky G.

“She’s toured here and she loved it,” Lletget said. “She’ll be here for the home opener [against Dallas March 5].”

That will be the first time Lletget plays before the New England public.

“I needed a new adventure,” he said. “I feel I needed to sort of redefine myself, keep challenging myself.

“I just want to consistently get better in my craft, I want to master my position, and Bruce is again giving me another opportunity to do that that I just wasn’t getting at LA at the time.”