Strength of scheduling a ticket to playoffs for some teams with sub-.500 records

In a pre-2022 hockey world, it would have been a crushing blow to the Eagles. Not just because of the loss to their archrival, but coach John Flaherty would have spent the final two weeks of the regular season trying to keep up the spirits of his players. Even a strong showing in this week’s Buddy Ferreira Classic in Falmouth wouldn’t have bought BC High enough cachet to get to the magic .500 record and earn a spot in the MIAA postseason.

The BC High hockey team had a record of 5-10-1 after dropping a 4-0 decision to Catholic Memorial on Feb. 13.

Beverly’s Cameron Cook (right) delivers a crushing hit on Wilmington’s Brett Ebert (left). Wilmington beat Beverly, 4-3, in a nonleague matchup Thursday afternoon at the Ray Bourque Rink at Endicott College.

“In [Joe McCabe’s] last two years, we literally went down to Falmouth looking for points and came up short,” Flaherty said, referring to the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons when he was an assistant to the longtime Eagles coach.

But the switch to the statewide format has brought a new mind-set across all MIAA sports. No longer does a team have to break even to gain entry to the postseason — that’s still one way to qualify, but simply finishing in the top 32 in a division, regardless of record, is a guarantee to be playing meaningful hockey next week and perhaps beyond.

BC High is 7-12-1 following Wednesday night’s 4-2 win over Reading in Falmouth. Instead of collecting equipment and looking ahead to next season, Flaherty and the Eagles not only will be in the Division 1 tournament, as a likely top-16 seed they even will have an opportunity to host a first-round game once the pairings and brackets are unveiled Saturday.

“For me, it’s all about strength of schedule. We played the toughest schedule in the state, bar none,” said Flaherty, his opinion backed up by BC High’s SOS component in the power ratings that is more than a half-point higher than the next closest team.

“We deserve to play in the state tournament.”

Not everyone necessarily agrees, regardless of whether it’s a traditional Catholic power or a small public program.

Canton 01/16/2022 - Catholic Conference Showcase at the Canton Ice House had three games on Sunday. Malden Catholic's Will Fosdick looks for a pass in front of BC High's Jack Burke as BC High Liam Kinneen defends, Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (sports) DebeeTlumacki

Wilmington beat Beverly, 4-3, in a nonleague matchup Thursday afternoon. Both teams have losing records and, aside from possibly finishing in the top two spots in their league or qualifying under the MIAA’s old “Sullivan rule,” would have been wrapping up their seasons. Instead, they entered Thursday as the Nos. 24 and 23 teams in the Division 2 ratings, and safely assured of playing another day.

Wilmington’s Robert Cyr (left) and goalie Justin Finnegan celebrate a 4-3 win over Beverly Thursday afternoon at the Ray Bourque Rink at Endicott College. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Still, longtime Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon would like to see the old rules still in place.

“I don’t see the logic of having teams with losing records in a state tournament,” Scanlon said, adding that the emphasis on margin of victory rather than wins and losses has changed how coaches game plan. “We really preached playing tough against good teams.”

With four divisions, and anywhere from 32-35 teams in each bracket, it is projected that 134 of the 190 boys’ hockey programs in the state will be in the postseason. As many as 32 teams will qualify with losing records, a stark contrast to the 2020 postseason, when only seven out of 123 teams had records below .500.

Much like with BC High, one of the key theories behind the MIAA’s switch to power ratings was to reward teams for playing against tough competition. Saugus went 7-12-1 as one of the smallest schools in the Northeastern Conference, but is projected to be the No. 25 team in the Division 4 bracket.

“I feel like [the NEC] is extremely challenging,” said Saugus coach Jeff Natalucci, “so to get some credit for staying competitive I believe has helped our team.”

As much as the power ratings have provided that additional safety net, some teams still strive for a winning record. Westwood (12-7-1) has been maintaining “The Streak” since the early 1980s, qualifying on an annual basis even in the days when the standard was as high as 59 percent.

“We definitely wanted to guarantee ourselves a spot in the tournament by making sure we were at .500 or better,” Westwood coach Matt Sebet said. “It definitely would not have felt right to [be under .500] and get in on a top 32 ranking. I know the alumni that have been a part of this 39 consecutive year streak would feel the same.”

But to Abington coach Bryan Woodford, whose team recently endured a seven-game losing streak before winning its last two to finish 7-12-1, “it just allowed me to keep the kids fighting and trying until the very end.

“I looked them in the eyes to assure them that despite what they may be thinking, because of the new system in place, it isn’t over,” Woodford said. “After that they went out and played the two best games of the year to finish strong and maybe get one of those final spots [in Division 4]. Even if we had lost the last two games, it was great playing meaningful games late in the season.”

Ice chips

▪ When the pairings and schedules are announced for the MIAA postseason, it will be the first time since 1990 that there will be no separate Division 1A (aka “Super 8) tournament. The 1A formats were put on pause by the MIAA tournament management committee for at least two years as it studies the data from the new statewide format before making any decisions on whether the 1A concept still is viable or necessary.

In following the “consistency” mantra of the TMC, any potential return of the Super 8 would mean the participating teams would be selected and seeded in the same manner — using the power ratings. So how would a hypothetical 2022 Super 8 look?

Using the Globe’s unofficial power ratings, St. John’s Prep likely would have locked up the No. 1 seed entering Thursday’s final day of the regular season. Xaverian was No. 2, followed by Austin Prep, Catholic Memorial, Arlington, Belmont, Hingham and Pope Francis. Hingham’s solid 5-1 win Thursday over Austin Prep potentially could shake up that order, which would reflect how the actual top eight in this year’s Division 1 tournament will look.

While it’s unlikely a reconstituted Super 8 would include play-in games, Braintree and Marshfield were sitting in the Nos. 9-10 spots, respectively.

▪ As teams wait for postseason matchups, there still is one game remaining on the regular-season schedule. Southeastern will play for its fifth consecutive state vocational championship Saturday when it takes on Essex Tech at Walter Brown Arena (6 p.m.). Essex Tech won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference outright for the first time and is making its vocational championship debut.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.