This is the time of year we should be thinking about baseball games, not a baseball lockout

I’m older now than some long-tenured professors, and yet in the right weather at that particular time of year, the feeling still hits from time to time.

I’m not sure what triggered it. It was probably some combination of the hints of fall in the air, a random whiff of cheap beer, and a subconscious belief that 5½ years of undergraduate study in Orono, Maine, wasn’t enough. (We all work at our own pace, OK?)

For years after college ended, that flickering urge telling me it was almost time to head back to school came around unfailingly every August.

Not to start humming “Boys of Summer” here or anything, but a similar thing has always happened this time of year, too. In late February, as I’m sure happens to so many of you, the ol’ sports mind turns to baseball. It’s been that way since 1979, the spring training following my first year as a baseball fan. Yes, I’m one of those weirdos who fell in love with baseball through the ‘78 Red Sox. If you saw Jim Rice that season, you’d be hooked for life, too.

It remains that way now, and perhaps even more intensely. The opportunity to cover a couple of Red Sox spring trainings in Fort Myers, Fla., in recent years sparked that almost subliminal urge to return at this point every season.

I wish I was there now, or at least preparing to head that way. But there’s no there there, at least in the way that we know it. Major League Baseball owners are closing in on three months of locking out the players in a ridiculous, extremely detrimental power play over a new labor deal. Players on the 40-man roster are not allowed at team facilities, which is how we ended up getting a particularly desperate baseball fix Thursday: by watching a flock of Red Sox pitchers, including Chris Sale, work out at Florida Gulf Coast University, courtesy of Matt Barnes’s Instagram Live feed.

It dawned on me while bemusedly watching their workout Thursday that despite that return of the desire to be around and watch baseball, I haven’t actually thought about on-field baseball matters of the Red Sox for, oh, probably weeks now. I haven’t pondered for a second whether Nate Eovaldi can repeat his ace-like 2021 season, or whether Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, and eventually James Paxton can add quality depth to the staff, or whether Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will continue to put up All-Star offensive numbers.

The 2022 Red Sox are an intriguing team coming off a fun year. We should be talking about them. And yet it’s apparent that MLB’s petty approach to negotiations, which included taking down all photos and stories about players on MLB.com, has had the desired effect. It’s made even diehard lifers like me stop thinking about baseball.

It stinks, and make no mistake, this is on commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners. If you’re tweeting “JUST SETTLE THIS!” into the social media void, or complaining that it’s millionaires vs. billionaires, as if that suggests equal footing, you might need a refresher on why this is happening. The most contentious issue is the competitive balance tax, which is not a salary cap by definition but has a similar effect because of the penalties for exceeding it. The tax line has not changed in concurrence with a growth in league revenues, and yet the owners want to make the penalties for exceeding it even steeper than they were in the previous agreement. The players haven’t given ground on this, and they shouldn’t.

MLB is holding an artificial deadline over the players’ heads. It says it will have no choice but to cancel regular-season games if an agreement isn’t reached by Monday. You get the sense some of the more hawkish owners would gladly sacrifice a huge chunk of the 2022 schedule, if not all of it, to break the union. They sure do love it when fans both-sides this.

All of this is staggeringly counterproductive. Baseball desperately needs a jolt of fan interest, particularly from younger demographics, and yet during labor negotiations the approach has been to pretend that the most important factor in MLB’s success — the appeal of its players — is something that we should scorn because most of them make millions of dollars.

It’s like Manfred has some irresistible desire to make everyone loathe the best things about baseball — the players’ breathtaking talent, the grassroots appeal of the minor leagues, the connections to communities — as much as he seems to.

Sadder still, it might just be starting to work, and if this goes on much longer, it will damage baseball irreparably.

That instinctive eagerness to return to familiar places at familiar times doesn’t always last forever. Especially when the people in charge of those places treat you like they don’t care if you ever come back.

