Turning back the pages of time with some Esquire magazine sports gems

First there was the October 1974 issue, titled “Super Sports.” The keynote essay, if you will, was by noted non-sportsman William F. Buckley. Titled “Reflections on the Phenomenon,” he attempts to investigate the “why” of being a sports fan as opposed to, say, a patron of the arts.

You never know just what you’re going to find, and in my case it’s probably no great shock to hear that I’ve stumbled upon three sports-oriented Esquire magazines from the 1970s. I am pretty much a first-class hoarder when it comes to keeping things like that around. I could never own enough file cabinets.

We’re renovating, which, or course, means we’re going through this and that … a whole lot of this and that.

He points out that a batting average is irrefutable, but, “That Ezra Pound writes fine poetry is something we can say with confidence mostly because we are told by people who write lesser and more apprehensible poetry that he writes fine poetry, and because we know about the tributes of the critical community.”

Mr. Buckley argues that “It is harder, I think, to become a John Updike than a Larry Csonka,” but that “the impact of a great short story registers in negative figures on the Richter scale, whereas a great forty-yard touchdown run, even at the college level, is awarded radio and local TV exposure.”

He concludes this line of thought by saying, “Concomitantly, though, it is harder to stop being John Updike that it is to stop being Larry Csonka. There is nothing in literature that resembles, for its career-ending finality, a destroyed knee ligament. And a novelist’s waning powers cannot be graphed statistically.”

Now ask yourself: When is the last time you saw someone used the words “apprehensible” and “concomitantly”?

Among the other fun articles in this particular issue is Jeff Greenfield’s “The Iceman Cometh: Hockey Is the Sport of the Seventies.”

Yo, Kevin Paul Dupont, what do you think of this lead?

“Hockey is the gilded stepchild of American sports, earning profit without honor in its adopted country … Both its adherents and its detractors seem too captivated by hockey’s color, speed, physical brutality, and frequent bursts of violence to consider whether this fastest sport in the world has a fair share of cerebral pleasures, rather than being simply a battle fought on a sparkling plain where ignorant armies slash by night.”

So said Jeff Greenfield 48 years ago.

In October of 1975, Esquire presented us with another sports tribute, this one labeled, “Special Issue: The Joy of Sports.” Roger Kahn — yes, The “Boys of Summer” Roger Kahn — kicked it off with “Can Sports Survive Money?”

The amusing part from a Boston sports fan viewpoint is that the first athlete cited as having been corrupted by his newfound financial status was Derek Sanderson, who three years earlier had jumped to the World Hockey Association for some serious big bucks.

“Did the big money affect me?” Sanderson is quoted as saying. “I’d say a little bit. Like, I was a good, hard-working hockey player one year and then, after I got the million, I rolled over and went to sleep.”

Mr. Kahn basically thought there was too much money talk going on and not enough plain ol’ sports talk.

“Why is everyone talking about money all the time?” he wonders. “Why aren’t things the way they once were, when we talked about the games, the scores, courage, excellence, and the time that Early Wynn stuffed a catcher’s mitt with Limburger cheese one very hot day in Cleveland?”

Kahn also was dazzled by the upcoming Super Bowl ad fee of $214,000 a minute. This year the Super Bowl LVI tab was approximately $6.5 million. For 30 seconds.

Also in this issue: Wilfrid Sheed on the future of Muhammad Ali; Red Smith on “My Press Box Memoirs”; Gerald Astor on Jim Langer, the Miami Dolphins starting center who — are you ready? — was also the long snapper and a member of the kickoff-return team; and Mark Goodman on Doak Walker, who he maintains is “the most celebrated Texas hero of the century.”

But my favorite piece was by the great Canadian author Mordecai Richler, who gave us “The Spiritual Necessity of the Montreal Canadiens.”

Never, ever delude yourself that we in Boston have some sort of monopoly on sports appreciation. We’re good. We care. Yes, indeed. But being a Canadiens fan during their glorious run in the 1950s and 1960s was an experience none of us will ever know.

“In those halcyon days” writes Richler, ”knowledgeable hockey lovers would flock to the Forum on a Saturday night as others might anticipate the visit of a superb ballet company.”

And then in April 1979, Esquire submitted for our perusal an issue whose cover asked the question, “The Last Thing To Believe In?” The entries included a baseball timeline of personalities written by Daniel Okrent, a preseason preview by Bill James (then known only as the mysterious author of the “Baseball Abstract”), and a humorous rundown of baseball kooks by Roy Blount Jr.

What endures most, however, is an opening ode to baseball by Richard Gilman, who reminds us that the game’s ability to unite past and present is unmatched by our other popular sports. It was true in 1979 and it is true in 2022.

“As its true lovers know,” writes Gilman, “baseball is played simultaneously on the field and in the end, especially that region of the mind where memory exists and stirs … When a new season starts, anyone of whatever age who has known even one or two earlier seasons brings to the cry of ’Play Ball’ a shorter or longer history of the game. The participation is in what we might call baseball’s tribal or racial memory, which would be foolish to speak about in connection with any other sport.”

He concludes with this: “The new season may be more or less exciting than the previous ones. What we can be sure of is that baseball will display itself all over again — familiar, surprising, an arena of possibility, a green pasture guarded by monuments.”

Meanwhile, the owners and players are messing with all of it.

So that’s what I’ve got. What’s in your forgotten file cabinet?

