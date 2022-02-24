With history on the line, Ruth Norton helps deliver Latin Academy’s first Boston City League girls’ basketball championship in 30 years

The Dragons always got back up, though, and emerged with their first league title in exactly 30 years by prevailing, 40-36, against O’Bryant at Madison Park.

Ruth Norton and the Latin Academy girls’ basketball team were dealt several blows — some physical, some on the scoreboard — during Thursday’s Boston City League championship game.

Latin Academy's Lillian Crowley hoists teammate Ruth Norton after the final horn sounded in their 40-36 victory over O'Bryant in the Boston City League championship at Madison Park.

“It’s hard to get here,” Latin Academy coach William Dever said. “We’ve been here so many years, so to win two games back-to-back, and beat O’Bryant three times in a year — it’s just easier said than done.”

Norton (team-high 11 points) took an inadvertent elbow to the face midway through the third quarter that forced her out of action. The senior guard returned for the fourth quarter and helped stave off a hard-charging O’Bryant rally that trimmed an 11-point lead to 37-36 with just 22.3 seconds remaining. Norton made three critical free throws to ice the victory.

“I was so relieved,” she said. “I wasn’t stressed when I got to the line; I was just going with it.”

Added Dever: “She’s up there in the top to ever wear the [Latin Academy] uniform. There’s no debate about that.”

Latin Academy (12-3) used a 17-3 third quarter to build its advantage behind unselfish ball movement. Six Dragons had scored by the early stages of the period and Alexa Poremba (9 points) helped extend the lead with key jumpers.

O’Bryant (9-6) leaned on its backcourt duo of Jasmine Cox (19 points) and Lina Guerrero (14 points) to claw back. Cox, in particular, was almost unstoppable in the final period, slashing to the basket for layups and free throws. The sophomore guard earned Tournament MVP honors.

“[Cox and Guerrero] are as good a backcourt as there is in the state,” Dever said.

O’Bryant ended Fenway’s four-year run of dominance when the Tigers won 54-29 in the semifinals. Latin Academy quickly swooped in, and hopes to use this title as a statement for its place among city hoops.

“It’s crazy,” Norton said. “We haven’t won in 30 years. This is such a big deal for us.”

Latin Academy's Petranella Conklin (right) beats O'Bryant's Lina Guerrero to a loose ball in Thursday's championship game at Madison Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

O'Bryant came roaring back from a big deficit, and trailed by two with a little over 20 seconds left in the Boston City League championship game. The Tigers inbounded the ball, but a 3-point attempt by Aissatou Bah Bangura (13) was off the mark and Latin Academy held on for the win. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

O'Bryant's Jasmine Cox (left) leaves Latin Academy's Petranella Conklin in her wake as she steals the ball late in the fourth quarter of the Boston City League championship game Thursday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bishop Fenwick 72, Nauset 48 — Sophomore forward Cecilia Kay led the visiting Crusaders (15-6) to a nonleague win with 32 points.

Framingham 61, Shrewsbury 38 — One year year after the Flyers did not play a game because of the pandemic, senior captain Selina Monestime put up 24 points as the tournament-bound Flyers capped a 13-7 regular season with the nonleague win.

Lowell Catholic 59, Northeast 49 — Seniors McKenna Green (15 points) and Charlotte Morey (13 points) led the way in their final game and junior Catherine Antwi tallied 22 points for the Crusaders (8-12) in the Commonwealth win.

