Five key questions about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, answered

As Russia continues to hit bases and multiple cities with airstrikes or shelling and its ground forces move in to Ukraine, here are answers to five key questions about the rapidly intensifying conflict.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning, killing dozens of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, causing residents to flee, and threatening to upend the geopolitical order.

How did we get here?

Russian President Vladimir Putin had for months been denying claims that he planned to attack neighboring Ukraine, rebuffing allegations that a buildup of troops near the two countries’ border signaled the threat of violence.

But the United States and its allies warned that Russia appeared intent on invading Ukraine. Russia dismissed those concerns. A Kremlin spokesman said in November that reports Russia intends to invade Ukraine were a ”hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.”

Even as the US and its allies continued to push for a diplomatic resolution, President Biden said last week that he was “convinced” that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine, citing “a significant intelligence capability.” More than 150,000 Russian troops had surrounded Ukraine.

On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and directed the Russian Defense Ministry to deploy troops in the regions for “peacekeeping” purposes.

In an hour-long address on Monday before signing the recognition decrees, Putin said Ukraine’s bid to join NATO was a threat to Russia and tried to delegitimize the country as a creation of the Communist rulers of the Soviet Union. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, is a military alliance that has expanded to include thirty countries since it was created in 1949. Ukraine is not part of NATO, and Russia has demanded that the country does not join the alliance.

On Tuesday, the US and its allies imposed economic sanctions on Russia for what Biden said was the beginning of an “invasion of Ukraine.” Biden said that Russia would face more sanctions if Putin didn’t withdraw military forces and engage in diplomacy. Biden also said he planned to move more US troops to Baltic states that border Russia. After the US said the start of an invasion was underway, Russian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized Putin to use military force outside the country.

What’s the latest?

Russia has attacked multiple cities across Ukraine, launching artillery strikes on airports and military bases, killing dozens of Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian military confirmed Thursday that its ground forces had moved in from Crimea.

Ukranian officials said the country was battling Russians on a series of fronts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a “difficult situation” was developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. An adviser to Zelenskyy told The Associated Press that Ukraine had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, after a battle with Russian troops.

Some Ukrainian civilians were fleeing from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and The Associated Press reported that people with luggage took shelter in subway stations, unsure of where to go.

Putin deflected global condemnation and mounting economic sanctions for the invasion and referred to Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Putin issued threats to other countries, saying those who tried to interfere would face “consequences you have never seen.”

How is the US responding?

The US and other NATO allies have responded with economic sanctions on Russia and and have moved to bolster its defenses in surrounding Eastern European countries.

After Biden announced a first round of sanctions on Tuesday that targeted two Russian banks and a handful of the country’s elites, Biden on Thursday announced additional punishment. The new round of sanctions targeted more Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, Biden said.

On Tuesday, Biden authorized US troops already stationed in Europe to deploy to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania, as other NATO countries also added forces. On Thursday, Biden said he is authorizing additional US forces to deploy to Germany “as part of NATO’s response, including some US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.”

Biden added that he has also spoken to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley about “additional moves should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies.”

What happens next?

Biden said that on Friday, NATO is convening a summit that the US will attend “to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nations and close partners.”

At the meeting the US will “affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance.”

The Associated Press reported that the UN Security Council is expected to vote Friday on a resolution condemning Russia for the attack and demanding the immediate withdrawal of its forces, citing a senior US official. The council will vote even though the resolution will almost certainly be vetoed by Russia, the official told the AP.

Biden on Thursday repeated that US forces “are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East,” Biden said, adding in response to a question from a reporter that if Putin goes beyond Ukraine into NATO countries, the US “will be involved.”

Biden said the US will defend “every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.” He was referencing the treaty’s Article 5 commitment, which states an armed attack on one of the member country will be considered an attack against all of them.

How will the US be affected?

The conflict could have economic impacts in the United States, driving up the cost of goods like gas.

Russia is among the world’s largest suppliers of oil. During his Tuesday address, Biden warned that gas prices will be impacted as a result of the conflict.

“This will blunt gas prices,” Biden said. “I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me.”

On Thursday, Biden said his administration is working to bring down the cost of fuel and warned American oil and gas companies not to hike their prices in order to increase their profits.

“Our sanctions package was specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue,” Biden said. “We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption.”

