What’s happening in Ukraine? A list of resources to read, listen, and watch to understand the conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.” In a speech on Monday, Putin argued the very idea of Ukrainian statehood was fiction, a claim that experts have denounced as a misreading of history.

In a dramatic escalation of a long-simmering war, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning, sending locals fleeing for cover from Russian airstrikes, shelling, and ground troops.

But in Ukraine, where more than 90 percent of voters chose independence from Russia in 1991, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to global leaders in a press conference on Thursday, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”

For Americans unfamiliar with the conflict, which began in 2014, there’s one main concept to understand, said Jane Lytvynenko, a Ukrainian Canadian and senior research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“This is an escalation of an eight-year war that has bombed peaceful cities around a peaceful country that has been doing everything to stop this war,” Lytvynenko said. “It’s really important to understand that Ukrainians have tried absolutely everything they can think of to prevent this from happening. And all of this really started with Ukraine’s successful revolution in 2014.”

An uprising that year saw a pro-Russian president ousted in favor of a more Western-facing government, and Russia invaded parts of Ukraine in response.

“[Ukrainians] are still fighting for their freedom from Russia, they’re still fighting for their democracy,” Lytvynenko said.

For those looking to understand what’s happening in Ukraine now and why, these resources offer detailed context and analysis from experts and journalists on the ground. Here are some things to read, watch, or listen to:

1. Yale professor Timothy Snyder’s talk titled ‘Ukraine: A Normal Country’

Timothy Snyder, a history and global affairs professor at Yale University, gave a lecture at the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University that dives into the history of Ukraine and is being praised on social media for offering important context to the present-day conflict.

2. WBUR interviews with Ukrainians finding a new sense of national identity

WBUR’s On Point program interviewed Ukrainians about how the rise of tensions has instilled a new sense of national identity within the country.

“This crisis galvanized, consolidated, accelerated the development of this new civic identity, where folks who never in their lives spoke Ukrainian all of a sudden made a conscious choice to make an effort to start speaking Ukrainian in public,” said Vitaly Chernetsky, a professor of Slavic languages at the University of Kansas.

Listen here.

3. Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University’s online FAQs and resources

HURI’s website has detailed answers to common questions like “Are Russians and Ukrainians one and the same people?” and “Is Ukraine divided between East and West?”

It also features a roundup of news articles and other resources.

Click here to read it.

4. The New Yorker’s Politics and More podcast’s Ukraine-Russia episode

Yale professor Snyder makes another appearance in this podcast episode where he speaks with journalist David Remnick “about how to understand Russia’s aggression, the idea (advanced by Putin) that Ukraine historically and rightfully belongs to Russia.”

Listen here.

5. Reporting from on the ground

Lytvynenko recommended the Kyiv Independent, an English-language news organization based in Ukraine, as a good resource for English-language reporting on the ground in Ukraine.

The news website has live updates on the Russian invasion as well as the international response. It also features reports on what Ukrainians are going through, such as this piece on the cold reception evacuees from the occupied Donbas region received in Russia.

She also suggested following reporters who are in the region, including some she has included on a Twitter list she created.

Snyder told the Globe that English version of the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda and a translated version of Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta are also good resources for on-the-ground reporting.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com