John Mayer postpones two Boston shows at TD Garden after catching COVID again

The March 4 and 5 shows are now rescheduled to May 9 and 10. Mayer was also forced to postponed shows in Pittsburgh and New York.

The Grammy award winning artist announced on Thursday that he and several members of his band on the Sob Rock tour have tested positive for COVID-19, and they would be rescheduling the next four shows, including two upcoming performances at the TD Garden.

Fans hoping to see John Mayer in Boston next week are going to have to wait a little longer.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” Mayor wrote on Instagram. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew.”

This is the second time Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 in as many months. In January, the artist announced a positive PCR test that led to canceling a string of Dead & Company shows in Mexico.

“The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me,” Mayer continued, after musing over how he managed to test positive for the virus twice in two months.

“We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup,” Mayer said.

The tour is scheduled to continue on March. 11 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.





