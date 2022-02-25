‘Law & Order’ puts up solid ratings in return

Looks like the return of “Law & Order: The Mothership” is going to help NBC. The show, with returnees Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson and newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi, drew 5.5 million viewers for the premiere of its 21st season on Thursday night.

These days, that’s a solid number for network TV, and it was the third highest number of the night, after CBS comedies “Young Sheldon” (6.7) and “Ghosts” (5.6). “Law & Order” was canceled in 2010, when it was drawing an average of 8.2 million a week, which was way down from the show’s peak of some 19.4 million viewers a week in 1999. Times have changed, thanks to streaming and cable.