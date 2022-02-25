fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Law & Order’ puts up solid ratings in return

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 25, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan in "Law & Order."Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Looks like the return of “Law & Order: The Mothership” is going to help NBC. The show, with returnees Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson and newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi, drew 5.5 million viewers for the premiere of its 21st season on Thursday night.

These days, that’s a solid number for network TV, and it was the third highest number of the night, after CBS comedies “Young Sheldon” (6.7) and “Ghosts” (5.6). “Law & Order” was canceled in 2010, when it was drawing an average of 8.2 million a week, which was way down from the show’s peak of some 19.4 million viewers a week in 1999. Times have changed, thanks to streaming and cable.

Will the revival continue to bring in viewers? Or will it be canceled again? Let’s see how the season plays out.

Sam Waterston in "Law & Order."Michael Greenberg/NBC

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

