fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vote for your favorite Batman

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 25, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Left to right, Ben Affleck, Adam West Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Jensen Ackles, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Kevin Conroy, and Will Arnett.Ryan Huddle

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson premieres next Friday, which got Globe writer and self-described Batman superfan Meredith Goldstein thinking: Who played him best?

Related: Ten Batmen ranked, from best to worst

Plenty of actors have donned the suit over the years, from Kevin Conroy and Christian Bale, to Michael Keaton and George Clooney. Having seen the new movie, Meredith ranked her Top 10 favorite Batmen to date.

“For context: I like my dark knights to show some self-awareness and humor,” she writes. “I need a Batman to make good eye contact with people in his personal life.”

Related: For ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson was ‘the only choice’

So we’re asking readers: Which Batman is your favorite? Since the latest movie isn’t in theaters yet, we’re omitting Pattinson’s name from this list — but he nabbed the respectable #5 spot on Meredith’s list.

Advertisement

Out of the nine listed below, pick your favorite Batman, and we’ll reveal the winner next week.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BATMAN

Poll Creator

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.