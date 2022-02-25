Plenty of actors have donned the suit over the years, from Kevin Conroy and Christian Bale, to Michael Keaton and George Clooney. Having seen the new movie, Meredith ranked her Top 10 favorite Batmen to date .

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson premieres next Friday, which got Globe writer and self-described Batman superfan Meredith Goldstein thinking: Who played him best?

“For context: I like my dark knights to show some self-awareness and humor,” she writes. “I need a Batman to make good eye contact with people in his personal life.”

So we’re asking readers: Which Batman is your favorite? Since the latest movie isn’t in theaters yet, we’re omitting Pattinson’s name from this list — but he nabbed the respectable #5 spot on Meredith’s list.

Advertisement

Out of the nine listed below, pick your favorite Batman, and we’ll reveal the winner next week.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BATMAN

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.