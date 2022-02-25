Baker administration seeks approval to waive all federal unemployment overpayments

The DUA is requesting permission to grant blanket waivers on federal overpayments, eliminating the need to review each case individually.

The move by the state Department of Unemployment Assistance would cover overpayments of federal jobless claims — primarily from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA — that didn’t result from fraud or unintentional mistakes by recipients. Overpayments on state unemployment claims would not be affected.

The Baker administration is seeking approval from the US Labor Department to drop state efforts to recover federal unemployment benefits from workers who were later deemed ineligible or received more money than they should have.

“Without a blanket waiver option . . . the agency must evaluate on a case-by-case basis potentially more than 300,000 waiver applications,” Rosalin Acosta, secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, said in a letter to Marty Walsh, the US secretary of Labor and former Boston mayor.

“That process is laborious for the agency and can be frustrating for the claimant. Further, requiring claimants to apply for waivers may present obstacles to underserved communities who were particularly hard hit during the pandemic,” Acosta wrote.

Overpayment notifications soared after Congress passed new jobless relief legislation in December 2020. As part of the bill, the DUA was required to obtain documented proof of prior employment from PUA recipients, who were initially able to self-certify their eligibility. PUA was created for self-employed and gig workers who aren’t covered by state jobless programs.

In her letter, Acosta said the state earlier this month requested blanket waiver approval for overpayment notices issued in cases where recipients could not provide adequate substantiation of past employment, a situation that has triggered repayment demands on more than $1 billion in claims.

The request came after the Labor Department gave state unemployment agencies more flexibility to drop overpayments caused by their own errors. It also said it was open to proposals from states on other conditions for permitting blanket waivers.

The DUA now wants to grant blanket waivers on all nonfraudulent overpayment for PUA and other federal programs rolled out during the pandemic.

Claimants “spent these funds months ago to help preserve their own economic stability,” Acosta wrote. “Meanwhile, we know from historical experience that even with a significant investment of agency time and effort, the recovery rate for overpaid funds is relatively low in view of all the attendant challenges and the limited financial resources of most claimants.”

Labor Department officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The department permits waivers only for people who weren’t at fault for the overpayment and for whom being forced to repay the money would go against what is known as “equity and good conscience.”

Acosta’s letter didn’t say what would happen to people who already repaid the state or are in the appeal or waiver process.

Hannah Tanabe, an attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services, applauded the DUA’s request.

“Workers who have been able to navigate the technical and confusing waiver application are waiting on average four to five months for their waivers to be processed, but I have clients who have been waiting for nearly a year,“ she said. “This would provide very welcomed relief.”

There is more than $500 million in outstanding overpayments on state benefits, said Rory MacAneney, an attorney at Community Legal Aid. “Those claimants are no more at fault and are as in need of state intervention. It is within the state’s power to provide that relief today.”

DUA has said it paid $33 billion in jobless aid to almost 4 million claimants in 2020 and 2021. By a department tally earlier this year, there were about 383,000 people with potential overpayments of $2.6 billion, the large majority of that from PUA and other federal programs. Total overpayments, including those already resolved, likely far exceed that amount.

Larry Edelman