A Key Inflation Gauge Is Still Rising, and War Could Make It Worse

The fresh reminder that inflation remains stubbornly high comes at a tense moment, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends oil and other commodity prices higher and promises to continue to boost inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which the Fed targets as it aims for 2 percent annual inflation on average over time, rose 6.1 percent over the past year, the fastest pace of increase since 1982. Prices climbed 0.6 percent in January from December, up from 0.4 percent the prior month.

The Fed has been preparing to steadily pull back its pandemic-era economic support in an effort to cool off consumer demand and tame prices. The White House is monitoring inflation closely as rising prices for food, rent, and gas shake consumer confidence and dent President Biden’s approval ratings before midterm elections in November.

The fresh inflation reading won’t surprise economists or policymakers — the Personal Consumption Expenditures number is fairly predictable because it is based on Consumer Price Index figures that come out more quickly, along with other already available data. But it will reaffirm that price increases, which were expected to prove temporary as the pandemic economy reopened, have instead lasted almost an entire year and seeped into areas not affected by the coronavirus.

Price increases have hit a wide array of products and services, including used cars, beef, chicken, restaurant meals, and home furnishings, and several trends risk keeping inflation elevated. Notably, wages are rising rapidly, and employers are finding that they can pass their climbing labor costs along to shoppers.

Economists are also warily eyeing the conflict in Ukraine, which has already caused oil and gas prices to rise and is likely to push commodity costs higher still.

Researchers at Goldman Sachs estimate that an increase of $10 per barrel of oil would increase headline inflation in the United States by a fifth of a percentage point while lowering economic output by just under a tenth of a percentage point.

While it is not clear how much gas prices will shoot up — it depends on the depth of the conflict, the breadth of sanctions, and Russia’s reaction — several commodity prices have already jerked higher.

Brent crude oil, the global bench mark, rose as much as 6% to more than $100 per barrel Thursday, before moderating somewhat, and could climb further as Russia reacts to sanctions from the United States and Europe. Russia is a major exporter of energy to Europe.

“Potentially, Russia could retaliate by limiting oil exports,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Thursday. Prices at the pump are likely to reflect repercussions from the conflict almost immediately, he said.

Some economists have noted an uncomfortable precedent when it comes to a gas shock.

Rising energy prices in the 1970s helped exacerbate inflation, causing rapid price increases to become a lasting feature of the economy, one that faded only after a painful response from the Fed. The central bank pushed interest rates — and unemployment — to double digits to bring price increases to heel during what is now known as the “Great Inflation.”

That episode happened after years of quick price increases that the Fed had proved slow to tamp down. This time, the central bank is gearing up to pull back support promptly.

The Fed is expected to initiate a series of rate increases in March, policy moves that should slow down lending and spending, which could translate into weaker hiring, more subdued economic growth and more modest price gains.

“The Ukrainian situation does not alter, likely, the fundamental conclusion that it’s time to change monetary policy,” said Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. “They’re not going to just shelve all the interest rate increases because there is a war in Ukraine.”

Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, said during a speech Thursday evening that the conflict could contribute to uncertainty but that for now, the Fed should promptly pull back its support for the economy to try to control “alarmingly” high inflation.