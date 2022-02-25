Is it time to settle?

Q. I feel that love is a concept that unless a person goes through it, it won’t make sense to them, no matter how many books or stories they’ve read. I’m that person. Ever since I was young, I devoured books and movies about love — “Ella Enchanted,” “Gone with the Wind” (which now I see as really problematic), all the Disney movies. ... Heck, I was singing the song Aurora sings in the forest before she meets Prince Phillip for the longest time, expecting the same result … longer than I’d like to admit.

When I entered high school, I thought maybe this is it. I’ll find my Harvey (“Sabrina” reference) and it’ll be my soulmate. High school went and gone, and it was college, and I thought THIS is my chance. ... I’ll be like Rory and find my Logan (although she really belongs with Jess). I commuted to school, so I was off campus by 5 p.m. and never had the chance to really meet new people, while losing my old friends. And now I’m in my mid-30s, scraping the bottom of the pool on a dating app; most of the guys I start chatting with don’t respond or later get flagged by the app.

My grandma introduces me to random people — like her neighbor’s aunt’s nephew’s friend in California. But I never felt that spark after meeting them. I’m supposed to feel a spark when I meet “The One,” right? Over time most of these guys just fade away. We don’t have anything to talk about, and the conversations just die. I’m still chatting with this one guy, though. He’s OK. Decent looking, but not exactly my type, but a decent human. If you made it this far ... thank you.

Here’s my question: When do you make a decision to settle? Many people take chances on arranged marriages, and while this relationship may have started as a blind date, it could work out, right? Am I selling myself short though, if I choose to go with the guy whom I feel is mediocre? Am I a bad person to choose him because I just want someone and can’t seem to find anyone else? It could work out.

My friend keeps telling me to wait, and how I shouldn’t settle. But I would lie to say I’m not looking at my age like a countdown. Seeing my other friends and their beautiful children, I think I want kids. I want my own family. But if I choose to settle and try to make this relationship work, am I selling myself short? Or worse, is this wrong to him?

ROMANTIC

A. Don’t settle. You’ll wind up miserable and then you’ll have to undo the whole thing. Divorce is expensive.

You need help figuring out what a real relationship looks like — and maybe you need a new slate of movies and books (and talks with friends) to figure it out. First, there is no one. There are, luckily, many people out there who are potential partners. It’s about finding them and having the right lens to see all they offer. It probably won’t feel like lightning. Get used to the concept of a slow burn.

The thing about most of the movies you mentioned is that they’re two hours of “How will these single people get together?” ... and then it ends. We have no idea what their fictional marriages would look like.

It’s not helpful to go into every date thinking, “I’m so tired of this. Is this going to be the one?” It messes with the vibes, and probably makes you seem dissatisfied right off the bat. That’s a lot for the other person to live up to. Get to a place where you can say, “Whatever, I’m just getting to know another human.” Then really listen and be present. You might notice more.

It’s not easy for me to tell a woman in her mid-30s, one who wants kids, to take her time. But you need to settle your brain before any of these people — the good people — will become contenders. Limit your time on apps so you don’t see too many faces. Ask good questions. Have Zoom dates because you might be more relaxed if you’re already at home, not feeling rushed to make something worth it. Ask your friends how they really fell in love. The stories might be different than you think.

It sounds like you should also drop this guy. You’ve given him a chance, and you want something else.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I didn’t feel an immediate spark when I met my husband. I almost didn’t go on the date because I thought it was a waste of time. On the other hand, there were guys I felt an immediate spark with that I could never be married to. Belle didn’t feel immediate sparks for the Beast. That would’ve been weird, man.

YOURNOSYNEIGHBOR





I’m old enough to have seen Princess Diana’s wedding on TV. The to-do over it was HUGE. Beautiful princess marrying her prince and would supposedly live happily ever after. We all know how that turned out.

DANGLEPARTCIPLE





You NEVER make the decision to settle, ever. I don’t know what half the references you mentioned even mean, but it’s clear you watch too much TV. And news flash: Hollywood /Disney isn’t real life. Love doesn’t have to be grossly romantic or magical. I think you’ve got unrealistic expectations. Love can be simple — two people who make each other happy; they laugh a lot and have the same dreams/goals. Stop looking for a fairy tale.

BOSTONSWEETS21





^“Hollywood/Disney isn’t real life.” I beg to differ. Whenever I walk the streets, I have squirrels and deer walking behind, lifting my cape off the dirty ground. I have little birdies and butterflies circling around, and there’s always lovely melodies playing in the background. Doesn’t that happen for everyone??

JONRUNSGRAFTON





I think one of the lessons of those romantic movies has been lost on you. The men fall in love with the women because they are interesting women doing interesting things. The women are not looking for love: Love finds them. You’re going about it all wrong.

SEENITTOO

