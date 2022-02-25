Local chef Tom Berry appeared on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ — and he did just that

On the show, which airs on the Food Network every Tuesday at 9 p.m., top chefs face off against each other before advancing to a final round, where they go head-to-head with Flay himself.

Chef Tom Berry, who’s behind some of Boston’s swankiest restaurants, including Coquette , Yvonne’s, and Lolita, faced off against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his hit TV show “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Bobby Flay on the set of his show, "Beat Bobby Flay," during an earlier episode.

In the episode titled “Cliff and the Jet,” which aired last week, Berry beats chef Kimberly Gamble of California in the first round, putting him in a final round against Flay.

Berry got to choose the final-round dish, and went with the Merda de Can — one of the newer items on Coquette’s menu.

“What?” a somewhat taken-aback Flay asks after Berry reveals what they’ll be cooking.

“It’s essentially a Swiss chard or spinach dumpling,” Berry explains. “It’s like a French gnocchi.”

One of the judges can be heard in the background advising Berry that he may have the upper hand: “You know, Tom, we’ve known Bobby for a while, and he’s looking pretty scared.”

The two chefs then had 45 minutes to prepare the dish.

A table at Coquette at the Omni Seaport Hotel. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Forty-five minutes in a strange kitchen goes by so fast,” Berry told the Globe in a phone interview, adding that in the Merda de Can he prepared for the show, he used potato flakes instead of fresh potato to save time. The rest of Berry’s recipe calls for spinach dumplings with tomato and brown butter vinaigrette, roquefort creme, and toasted hazelnuts.

“All of those components can take a few hours from scratch when you’re not racing to beat someone on TV,” Berry said, adding that winning “felt awesome.”

“It was a relief,” Berry said. “Even in the end, I wasn’t sure what way it was going to go. Bobby’s version looked and tasted great. I was incredibly proud to get the win for Boston and for the company.”

Berry was recently promoted from his role as culinary director to chief culinary officer of COJE Management Group, overseeing restaurants and menu concepts at Lolita, Yvonne’s, RUKA, Mariel, Coquette, and Cocorico. Berry said that Lolita in Back Bay is expected to reopen soon.

“The goal is by Cinco de Mayo,” he said.

