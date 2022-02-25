Parents of actress Alicia Witt froze to death in their Worcester home, death certificates say

Last month, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Alicia Witt posted an emotional statement about her parents’ death, writing on Facebook that she’d been barred from their house for years and that they repeatedly refused help. Their bodies were found in a poorly maintained home, which neighbors said lacked a functioning heating system for some time, according to the Telegram & Gazette .

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, died on Dec. 20, 2021 from “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to cold, the death certificates said. Robert Witt also had a history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma, according to the certificate.

The parents of actress Alicia Witt, who were found dead in their Worcester home in December , died from exposure to the cold, according to death certificates issued by the state medical examiner’s office.

The actual time of their deaths appears to be unknown, but Worcester authorities told the Globe in December that police were called around 8:20 p.m. to 8 Sussex Lane for a welfare check on Dec. 20. It was Alicia who called a cousin who lived nearby to check on her parents after they failed to answer phone calls, the T&G reported.

Alicia Witt said in her statement that the heat had gone out in her parents’ home at some point prior to their deaths. She said she did everything she could have done “short of petitioning the court system for taking control of two otherwise very sharp, very independent, very capable adults.”

She described her parents as “a united, intertwined, indivisible force determined to do things their own way. Knowing they had each other — battling them the way I would have had to in order to do this truly felt like it would have destroyed them.”

Alicia Witt, 46, is best known for her roles on the hit ABC-TV show “Nashville,” the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black,” and “The Walking Dead.” She is also a singer-songwriter. She and her younger brother Ian Witt grew up in the Worcester home, T&G reported.

