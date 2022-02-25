Blind date: ‘I ... am a bit of an encyclopedia of useless information’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Riding his electric skateboard

HIS INTERESTS: Anime, TV shows, video games

AINE: 29 / administrative assistant

LAST THING SHE READ: Vulture’s Joss Whedon profile

HER INTERESTS: Podcasts, improv, and watching trash TV

8 P.M. CORNISH PASTY CO., BOSTON

SUPPORT LINE

Ric [I was feeling] frustration with dating apps.

Aine I was looking for a different option rather than the standard apps.

Ric I listened to my audiobook.

Aine I got home from work a bit early, did my at-home yoga routine, had a ruby red grapefruit White Claw (gross) and got ready. Someone told me recently that nervousness and excitement are the same emotion, and I think that is how I applied it to this situation.

Ric We were both early. I sat at the reserved table and I presume that’s how she knew it was me, cause she sat right down.

Aine I got to the restaurant, then asked the server for a table for two and she asked who I was waiting for. I told her and she pointed me to a man sitting in one of the booths by the kitchen.

Ric [She was] cute. I liked her white streak in her hair. Seemed calm, maybe nervous later on.

Aine He wore a beanie, sweatshirt, and Nightmare Before Christmas tee. [I wondered if he’d] showered. I wasn’t dressed up but he was really dressed down. My heart dropped.

TROUBLESHOOTING

Ric [We talked about] how we heard about this, and what kind of stuff might have made us a match.

Aine We talked about why we signed up. We touched on our favorite movies and shows, things that might have made us a match.

Ric She really likes reality TV; I suggested a few of my favorite scripted shows.

Aine He’s from Maine and grew up on a farm. He’s in IT and talked a lot about the different kinds of cables needed for charging Mac products.

Ric I had a Cajun chicken pasty. This is my favorite restaurant in Boston. The food there is always top-notch, along with the service.

Aine I ordered the chicken pot pie pasty and white wine. The service was amazing. The staff was so nice. Loved the vibe of the place. It is nice and small and cozy feeling. Would definitely recommend.

Ric She seemed cool; I would like to get to know her more.

Aine I’m really good at making conversation with people and am a bit of an encyclopedia of useless information. I was able to keep the conversation going. I don’t know if we could have anything in common beyond an intro conversation.

Ric Not too much else in common but maybe just not enough time to find the other stuff.

Aine I acted like I was more comfortable than I think I was. He said at one point that “usually I split on first dates” and that was a red flag for me. Thanks for paying, Boston Globe!

SYSTEM ERROR

Ric She left pretty suddenly.

Aine As soon as the check came, I called my Lyft. He gave me a root beer from a brewery up in Maine. I have it in my fridge.

Ric Maybe not, she didn’t seem that interested. Maybe I’m interpreting it wrong. It’ll be up to her if she’s interested.

Aine No.

POST-MORTEM

Ric / B-

Aine / C-