The complications of calling the police about loud music from the neighbors

My husband and I moved to a new neighborhood shortly before the pandemic started. One neighbor plays very loud music during parties. The parties don’t happen that often so we try to put up with it until our toddler goes to bed. Twice we’ve politely knocked on the door to ask if they can turn the music down, and both times were met with a firm no and vague accusations of racism. We’ve called the police, and they turn it down and back up again. How can we ease this tension and still get what we want?

Anonymous / Boston

“How can we ease this tension and still get what we want?” is such a perfect distillation of the underlying question of so many letter writers! Thank you for that. It’s a question I sometimes have an answer for, but now I can only conjure up another question: Why on earth do you think you’re entitled to get what you want?

If you live near other people, there will be the occasional party that goes past a toddler’s bedtime. You don’t mention the infrequent parties interfering with your own sleep, nor any other neighbors being bothered by them, nor the police shutting them down or issuing noise violations. The parties sound in line with ordinary neighborhood noise — the very kind your sleepy toddler will be making soon enough as they scream around in a game of tag or painstakingly master violin or have the occasional house party of their own, interrupting some infant’s nap or home-office worker’s Zoom meeting.

This might be a good thing to point out to your neighbors if you choose to make amends — that you realized you’re going to be needing some tolerance, and thus were wrong not to extend it in return. There’s really no shame in admitting when you’ve made a bad decision, because everyone does, and while it’s wicked scary it will ease the tension. (Season 1 of Ted Lasso has some good role models.)

Finally, I’m going to blow the polite vapor away from your neighbors’ “vague accusations,” assuming what you’re getting at in your question is that they’re not white. Calling the police on people of color out living their lives and doing ordinary people things has ended many of those lives. You need to understand the context and potential consequences of your actions.

If you require guests to take their shoes off when coming into your home, do you let them know ahead of time or surprise them at the door?

D.L. / Lenexa, Kansas

Tell them in advance. It’s not a universal practice in the United States, and discovering that you need to remove clothing you had not expected to remove is rarely a welcome surprise. A shoes-off heads-up gives everyone notice to double-check their socks for holes — and it’s an even more important courtesy for people who have medical issues that affect their feet.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.