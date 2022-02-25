Five things to do in and around Boston, Feb. 28 - March 6

Join Linda Hirshman for a virtual discussion of her book The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation. Hirshman explores the roles of Frederick Douglass, printer William Lloyd Garrison, and Boston socialite Maria Weston Chapman in the fight for abolition. 6 p.m. Free. Register at americanancestors.org .

Thursday

Swift, Reimagined

Fans of Taylor Swift, this one’s for you. Student musicians and dancers will perform the singer-songwriter’s hits for Great American Songbook: Fearless –The Music of Taylor Swift at the Berklee Performance Center. Performances will include the songs “Shake It Off,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Blank Space.” 8 p.m. Tickets from $20, with discounts for Berklee ID-holders. berklee.edu/events

Opens Friday

Art and Innovation

The Harvard Art Museums highlight dozens of cutting-edge artists in Prints from the Brandywine Workshop and Archives: Creative Communities. Brandywine, a Philadelphia-based organization, was established to foster innovation and diversity in the arts. $20 for adults; free on Sundays and for students, youth, and other groups. Through July 31. Reservations required at harvardartmuseums.org.

Friday and Saturday

Gods and Mortals

Head to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams for the world premiere of Yemandja, a musical starring Grammy Award-winner Angélique Kidjo. The work is reminiscent of a Greek tragedy and explores love, betrayal, honor, and the terrors of slavery. Tickets for Friday’s show, at 8 p.m., start at $20. Saturday includes 4 p.m. performance and Mass MoCA benefit events, from $250. massmoca.org

Saturday

Colorful Celebrations

Immerse yourself in the sounds of Red Baraat, which fuses North Indian bhangra with hip-hop and punk, as the band rocks out for Holi, a Hindu festival celebrating spring, at the Somerville Theatre. Harini “Rini” Raghavan and Radha open. Tickets from $28. 8 p.m. globalartslive.org

