Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

We’ve all been raised with UFO stories and taught, not without reason, that they always end up being something perfectly normal [”Never Show the Alien,” Perspective, January 2]. We’re a cynical culture that sneers collectively at things outside of our lived experience, so of course most people are just going to dismiss all this or, at best, shrug. It’s going to take hard evidence to break people out of that, and, as the article says, even hard evidence wouldn’t be universally accepted in a society where half of us reject facts.

posted on bostonglobe.com

I remember looking up to watch the white dot, the Russian [space station] Mir, fly in a straight line through the starry night on its last orbit around the earth in 2001. Twenty years later, I look up hoping to see Orion’s Belt through the light pollution. If we want to catch sight of ET, we need to wipe out the glare around our planet.

Ann McGill

Advertisement

Danvers

The capacity of human beings to imagine the impossible, and sometimes act on it, such as going to the moon, or sending a telescope far into space, has provided the fuel for endless speculation about space aliens. Some phenomena of nature/space are too esoteric for even the smartest of us to analyze with any degree of certainty. That leaves us with art and religion and drama, and lots of other activities that deal with the uncertainties of being human in a universe we know a lot about, but still know nothing about.

littleoldladyinahat

posted on bostonglobe.com

I love [author] Will Dowd’s writing style and have thoroughly enjoyed his featured essays. Hope to see more of his work in 2022!

Lisa Morrissey

Walpole

Fight for Rights

We were so pleased to see “Wheels of Justice” by Emily Sweeney (January 9). This is a fascinating, yet little-known illustration of the struggle for racial justice that has been a recurring theme throughout Massachusetts’ history. The Highland Rink incident is one of many stories told in Long Road to Justice: The African American Experience in the Massachusetts Courts, an exhibit permanently installed at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. It spans nearly 300 years, looking at enslaved people who fought in the courts for their freedom, the struggle for equal education, and the hurdles that were overcome for people of color to assume leadership positions in the Commonwealth’s judicial system.

Advertisement

Julian T. Houston, retired judge, and Susan D. Goodman

Founder and project manager, respectively, of the Long Road to Justice

[The article highlights] a piece of history from 1885. We are now in 2022 (137 years later). African Americans and other people of color still face discrimination and unfair treatment based solely on race. Obviously, we have a long way to go to freedom and equality for all.

Mr.Celtic

posted on bostonglobe.com

Simply going to a roller skating place turned into something so huge and monumental. It takes little things that are awful to spur people to action.

CalFi_McC

posted on bostonglobe.com

The Globe should have a dedicated weekly column highlighting important stories from the history of our city. No one should ever tire of reading about the past, and everyone should try to learn about it.

PenBookMind

posted on bostonglobe.com

Americans have usually been optimists, and we want to believe our history is a story of forward progress. Not so. Today, as half of Congress refuses to support the voting rights bill, we should remember that rights can be (and have been) lost.

Advertisement

Antietem

posted on bostonglobe.com

Extreme Philosophies

Listening to each other, not just the intellectual or ideological content of what radicalized people say, but the emotional content, is key to understanding [”What I Learned from Reformed Extremists About Preventing Violence,” Perspective, January 9]. And listening without judging is difficult to do. Once you get beyond the initial defensive rhetoric, getting at what people fear most may show you what motivates their radicalization. You may think that the fears are irrational, but the person expressing them does not. Accepting the person, as-is, may reduce those fears. It takes patience on all sides.

1234what4

posted on bostonglobe.com

The author distinguishes between “suits” and “boots.” I recall a lot of anti-authority philosophy among suits in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but I was not tuned into any who were advocating violence. A lot of people were advocating nonviolent social change and were using the institutions of democracy to make changes. That meant a lot of “sympathizers” had a place to go that was not on the extremes. Also, we did not have social media enabling the extremists to find each other so easily. I think it was much easier for the extremism to peter out as things changed in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The 1970 strike on college campuses brought people together to talk. The Internet does not seem to work that way. Instead, it raises opinion to the status of fact and creates echo chambers.

Advertisement

singlemomofcollegeapplicant

posted on bostonglobe.com

Thank you for illuminating the linkage between terrible historical events like the Holocaust and last year’s assault on the US Capitol. This context should be required reading on campuses nationwide whenever the January 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol is studied.

Theodore Bogosian

Providence

Must-See TV

L. Wayne Hicks’ brilliant “Zoom, at 50″ (January 9) brought back wonderful, deeply happy memories for me. My name is Tish Barrett, a Zoomer from 1974 alongside Cate Wadsworth. I was and remain, in so many ways, so very grateful to Zoom/WGBH for not only the incredible opportunity given to me — as an inner-city kid — but also as a curious young girl who welcomed something different to express her personality and creativity, but also enormous fun! Born and raised in South Boston, my experience [was] very different from, say, [Season 4 cast member] Tracey [Dunlap] from Newton or [David] “Red” [O’Brien] from West Roxbury. What Zoom exposed me to and taught me at a very early age was, quite frankly, a life education.

Tish Barrett

Milton

My sister and I were both Zoom early adapters and still speak Ubbi Dubbi to each other when we don’t want others to understand. Still drives my mom (now 80) nuts!

bnixon

posted on bostonglobe.com

Though I was in junior high, I watched the first season of Zoom with my younger siblings. I even sent in an idea, and was thrilled when Nancy said “Thank you” and my name on television when they did my clap hand game! Loved this article, great memories!

Advertisement

Gamshoe

posted on bostonglobe.com

I was a Zoom mail opener for the first season. It was my first “real job” and it couldn’t have been more fun. Our job was to open the letters, send back the Zoom cards in the enclosed SASE and put aside the stories, poems, etc., for the staff to read. For the first couple of months, we worked out of a green room at the studio surrounded by thousands of Zoom letters. They moved us into a larger room after a while because there was too much mail to fit. The letters were amazing. The world is full of insightful, inquisitive people of all ages if they are given a chance to express themselves.

LBGII

posted on bostonglobe.com

Show of hands: How many of us just stood up to see if we could still do the Bernadette arm twirl? (And yes, I can!)

Palmetto12

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.