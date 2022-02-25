fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes along fare-free Boston bus routes

Save your money for the mortgage with these properties in Roxbury and Dorchester.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated February 25, 2022, 12 minutes ago
470 Warren Street, No. 2, in RoxburyHandout

$459,900

470 WARREN STREET #2 / ROXBURY

SQUARE FEET 1,565

CONDO FEE $410 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $357,900 in 2019

PROS Across from Boston Latin Academy and the Holborn Street Totlot — and on the free 23 and 28 bus routes — this spacious second-floor unit in an 1899 three-family features hardwood floors and high ceilings. Left of the entryway, the living room (or extra bedroom) features bay windows, and a small office has a balcony. French doors open to a dining room, where a pantry connects to a kitchen remodeled with granite counters, stainless appliances, a caged-light ceiling fan, mosaic tile backsplash, and a chalkboard wall. The new bath has slate flooring and an industrial wire-frame mirror fixture. Nearby, find two bedrooms with big closets, plus a third now used as a laundry room. CONS Layout is a little awkward; no off-street parking.

The kitchen has upgraded appliances and a mosaic tile backsplash.Handout

Charlene Folan, Jack Conway, 617-699-7383, cfolan@jackconway.com

$1,299,000

111 OCEAN STREET / DORCHESTER

111 Ocean Street, Dorchester.Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,648

LOT SIZE 0.2 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $496,500 in 2009

PROS Set on a pretty street of similarly grand Victorians, this 1905 two-family is steps from the free 23 bus and Ashmont station. An elegant staircase, with mudroom on the landing, leads to the two-floor unit upstairs, where a spacious foyer opens to an enormous living and dining room. There’s a bath and bedroom nearby, and the kitchen features a tray ceiling and a chalkboard wall. The top floor holds a bath and laundry room, plus two more bedrooms, one with a round office or nursery in the turret. The two-bedroom first-floor unit includes a living room with parquet floors and tiled gas fireplace, plus a dining room with an ornate built-in hutch and wood floors with mahogany inlays. There’s a fenced yard and garage. CONS Shared driveway.

The upstairs unit has an enormous living and dining room.Handout

Leslie MacKinnon, Compass, 617-312-0009, lesliemackinnon.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

