For sale: Homes along fare-free Boston bus routes

CONDO FEE $410 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $357,900 in 2019

PROS Across from Boston Latin Academy and the Holborn Street Totlot — and on the free 23 and 28 bus routes — this spacious second-floor unit in an 1899 three-family features hardwood floors and high ceilings. Left of the entryway, the living room (or extra bedroom) features bay windows, and a small office has a balcony. French doors open to a dining room, where a pantry connects to a kitchen remodeled with granite counters, stainless appliances, a caged-light ceiling fan, mosaic tile backsplash, and a chalkboard wall. The new bath has slate flooring and an industrial wire-frame mirror fixture. Nearby, find two bedrooms with big closets, plus a third now used as a laundry room. CONS Layout is a little awkward; no off-street parking.

Charlene Folan, Jack Conway, 617-699-7383, cfolan@jackconway.com

$1,299,000

111 OCEAN STREET / DORCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 3,648

LOT SIZE 0.2 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $496,500 in 2009

PROS Set on a pretty street of similarly grand Victorians, this 1905 two-family is steps from the free 23 bus and Ashmont station. An elegant staircase, with mudroom on the landing, leads to the two-floor unit upstairs, where a spacious foyer opens to an enormous living and dining room. There’s a bath and bedroom nearby, and the kitchen features a tray ceiling and a chalkboard wall. The top floor holds a bath and laundry room, plus two more bedrooms, one with a round office or nursery in the turret. The two-bedroom first-floor unit includes a living room with parquet floors and tiled gas fireplace, plus a dining room with an ornate built-in hutch and wood floors with mahogany inlays. There’s a fenced yard and garage. CONS Shared driveway.

Leslie MacKinnon, Compass, 617-312-0009, lesliemackinnon.com





