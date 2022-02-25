15-year-old boy becomes second teen charged with murder in fatal Brockton shooting

A 15-year-old boy has become the second teenager charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in Brockton earlier this month, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Friday.

Jeremy Depina, who lives in Brockton, was arrested in Taunton late Thursday and is being held awaiting arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday, Cruz’s office said in a statement. The statement did not indicate whether Depina is represented by a lawyer.

Early Wednesday morning, police arrested 17-year-old Tashawn Brown at his Brockton home on a charge of murder in the Andrade-Monteiro case. Brown pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Brockton District Court, where he was held without bail, according to the statement. Brown is due back in court March 17.