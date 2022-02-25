15-year-old boy becomes second teen charged with murder in fatal Brockton shooting

A 15-year-old boy has become the second teenager charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in Brockton earlier this month, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Friday.
Jeremy Depina, who lives in Brockton, was arrested in Taunton late Thursday and is being held awaiting arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday, Cruz’s office said in a statement. The statement did not indicate whether Depina is represented by a lawyer.
Early Wednesday morning, police arrested 17-year-old Tashawn Brown at his Brockton home on a charge of murder in the Andrade-Monteiro case. Brown pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Brockton District Court, where he was held without bail, according to the statement. Brown is due back in court March 17.
On Feb. 10, multiple people called 911 just past 10 p.m. to report a shooting at 102 Ash St. in Brockton, where police found Andrade-Monteiro suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement. Andrade-Monteiro was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
Depina and Brown were arrested following an investigation that involved witness interviews and the review of cellphone records and surveillance video, the district attorney’s office said.
