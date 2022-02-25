After a 2-year absence, Southie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back

“As the first American city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 285 years ago, we’re simply delighted and honored to be holding the parade again after a very long, two-year absence,” Dave Falvey, the commander and president of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the March parade, said in a statement.

Typically one of Boston’s largest annual celebrations, the parade, which can draw more than a million revelers to Southie’s streets, barrooms, and house parties, is scheduled to start this year at 1 p.m. on March 20, following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nixing of the parade in 2020 was one of the first major cancellations then-Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh made at the start of the COVID crisis. The virus also caused the parade to be canceled again last year.

And, due to ongoing pandemic public health concerns, this year’s parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of bad weather. The proceedings are slated to begin at the Broadway T Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut Road, according to organizers. Shortening of the parade route has stirred controversy in the past, but organizers acknowledged it was necessary this year because of COVID.

“There’s no getting away from the immense strain caused by the pandemic on public health and safety, and this year’s shortened route is a recognition of this,” said Falvey. “Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Broadway route enables us to actually hold a parade after two years away, but also to hold it in a way that makes public health and safety paramount in these difficult times.”

This year’s chief marshal for the parade is Susan McDonough, who was slated to serve in that ceremonial leadership role for the scuttled 2020 event. A South Boston native, McDonough served in the US Army from 1994 to 1998, according to organizers, and in the Massachusetts National Guard from 2000 to 2002. She currently works for the state as the director of the Women’s Veterans’ Network in the Department of Veterans’ Services.

