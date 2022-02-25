President Biden’s pick of Ketanji Brown Jackson could make Supreme Court history

“I believe that it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation,” Biden said, calling Jackson “a proven consensus builder” who has the temperament and moral compass to meet the responsibility of a Supreme Court jurist.

Biden’s announcement Friday, with Jackson by his side and accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, upheld his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to a court that has had just two Black justices and only five women in its 232-year history.

President Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday to serve on the US Supreme Court, choosing a Boston-educated lawyer with a background in criminal defense who, if confirmed, would make history as the first Black woman to serve on the country’s highest court.

“She strives to be fair, to be right, to do justice,” he said.

Jackson said Friday that she was honored to accept the historic nomination, and attributed her values to her family and upbringing, as a daughter of teachers, including one who became a lawyer, and a niece and sister of police officers. She is married to Dr. Patrick Jackson, a Georgetown University cancer surgeon, and they have two children, Talia and Leila Jackson.

“I am standing here today by the grace of God as testament to the love and support I’ve received from my family,” she said, adding that she was equally inspired by the late US District Judge Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman appointed to a federal judgeship, and that they shared a “steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law.”

“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded will inspire future generations of Americans,” she said.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, vowed to move swiftly on Jackson’s confirmation to quickly fill the vacancy created by Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retirement in January, in what is expected to be a partisan process.

Jackson, 51, a highly respected US appeals judge from the District of Columbia circuit, clerked for Breyer two decades ago, a year of experience that she has called highly formative in her legal career. She is said to have the same judicial temperament and keen sense for the balance of law as her former mentor. Her confirmation would preserve a liberal-leaning voice on a court that weighs heavily conservative.

The daughter of public school teachers, Jackson was raised in Miami and went on to graduate with honors from Harvard College in 1992 and from Harvard Law School in 1996. She also served as supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review.

In addition to her training under Breyer, Jackson clerked for two judges at the federal courthouse in Boston: Judge Bruce M. Selya of the First Circuit Appeals Court and District Judge Patti B. Saris, a former District Court chief. With that work, she completed the rare trifecta of clerkships at all three levels of the federal judiciary. And she has remained close with all three judges. They each spoke at her investiture ceremony following her appointment as a US District Court judge in D.C. in 2013; Breyer administered her oath of office.

“I have no doubt that Judge Jackson will be the kind of judge who blends common sense and pragmatism with this overarching sense of justice,” Saris said at the time.

Saris added that Jackson “loved the drama of the litigation,” and she worked on challenging cases on a wide range of issues, including claims brought by Boston University students under the Americans with Disabilities Act and a constitutional challenge to a state sex offender registry board.

For several years beginning around 2011, Saris and Jackson also served together on the US Sentencing Commission, including when Saris was chair, helping to revise sentencing guidelines for federal crimes. Their work helped lead to a reduction in sentences for drug crimes, and the reductions retroactively applied to thousands of defendants convicted during the tough-on-crime era of the 1980s and 1990s.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first justice with a background in criminal defense to join the court in more than a half-century, since Thurgood Marshall became the first Black person appointed to the court in 1967. He retired in 1991. Legal analysts said her background could bring a new perspective to a court that is largely made up of former prosecutors and lawyers who worked in civil law.

Jackson was an assistant public defender in the District of Columbia, specializing in appeals. She is also a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services. She worked for private firms focusing on criminal appeals work and white-collar crime in state and federal courts before she was named a district judge in 2013.

In 2021, she was elevated to the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, one of the country’s busiest and arguably the most powerful outside the US Supreme Court. Three Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, supported her confirmation to the appeals court last year.

In a sharply divided Senate, Jackson’s confirmation process will likely center on some of her most recent decisions, particularly those related to the Trump administration, which could become a lightning rod amid today’s polarized Washington politics. The Republican National Committee, for instance, was quick to call her “radical” after her nomination Friday.

As a district judge, Jackson ruled in 2018 in favor of federal employees who had challenged President Donald Trump’s executive orders limiting the rights of federal workers to negotiate their workplace conditions. Earlier this month, she also ruled in favor of federal workers who had challenged new limitations on bargaining rights — her first written opinion as an appeals judge.

She also ruled in 2019 that Trump’s White House counsel at the time, Donald F. McGahn II, had to comply with a House subpoena requesting his testimony as part of the first impeachment probe. She ruled that McGahn could possibly refuse to answer some questions “on the basis of privilege.”

Conservatives accused her of partisanship. The McGahn decision was later reversed by a federal appeals court.

But she also ruled in Trump’s favor on other matters, such as when she dismissed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in relation to his efforts to build a wall along the US-Mexico border in New Mexico.

Biden said Friday that he recognized the gravity of a Supreme Court appointment, and sought guidance from leaders in both political parties who support Jackson. Political leaders reacted quickly Friday to Biden’s nomination.

Former House speaker Paul Ryan, who has distant family ties to Jackson through marriage, applauded her nomination Friday, saying, “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that he looks forward to meeting with Jackson and studying her legal record, which he said would be a “rigorous process.” He did, though, note that he voted against Jackson’s appointment to the appeals court a year ago.

Collins, who supported Jackson’s appeals court nomination, called her “an experienced federal judge with impressive academic and legal credentials.”

“I will conduct a thorough vetting of Judge Jackson’s nomination and look forward to her public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to meeting her in my office,” she said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren noted Jackson’s history as a public defender and the “invaluable perspective” she will bring to the court.

“She’s been previously confirmed by the US Senate on a bipartisan basis — and I fully support her swift confirmation,” she said.

