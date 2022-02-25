Boston couple getting offers as high as $750,000 for parking spot, report says

City assessing records show the Reeves’s condo at 100 Beacon St. has an assessed value of $6.8 million.

The Journal identified the couple as Douglas Reeves, 68, and Amy Reeves, 59, who are listing their 4,000-square-foot condo — which boasts four bedrooms and dazzling views of the Charles River and Public Garden — for $10.5 million.

A Boston couple is being offered as much as $750,000 for one of their valet parking spots as they prepare to sell their condominium, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Crucially, the lavish residence also includes not one but two covered valet parking spaces, the Journal reported, and Amy Reeves told the paper they’ve refused offers from potential buyers offering up to $750,000 for just one space.

While a Charlie Card’s slightly more affordable, it’s not unprecedented for prime parking spots in Boston to sell for six figures.

The Globe reported in September that Campion and Company had listed a parking space at 201 West Brookline St. for $375,000.

In 2015, a parking spot in the Brimmer Street Garage on Beacon Hill was listed (briefly) for $650,000. In 2013, a pair of tandem spaces behind 298 Commonwealth Ave. sold for $560,000, and in 2009 a spot at 48 Commonwealth Ave. was sold for $300,000.

A parking spot at 293 Beacon St. in the Back Bay was listed on Realtor.com last fall for $229,000.

For those who lack that kind of spare change for a parking spot, space savers are often a preferred strategy during winter storms, but they’re not without their own perils.

Space savers were out in full force in Boston after the Jan. 29 blizzard, and they remain a contentious issue in some neighborhoods. Savers of all kinds — chairs, cones, buckets, and other objects — were supposed to be removed 48 hours after the snow emergency was lifted, but they continued to be used well after that deadline.

Boston police also received a handful of reports of vandalism that were essentially acts of retaliation against people who moved space savers in the first few days after the snowstorm.

One of those incidents happened on Jan. 31, when a woman moved a trash can to park in a spot on Mystic Street by Washington Street in the South End. When she came out later, she found a note and discovered that the left front tire of her vehicle had been slashed.

At about 2 a.m. Feb. 3, Boston police responded to a report of vandalism on Fidelis Way in Brighton. The victim told police

