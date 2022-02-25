Cardinal O’Malley offers prayers for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley joined Pope Francis in expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine and calling for an end to the Russian invasion of that nation in a post to the cardinal’s blog on Friday.
In the post, titled “Praying for Ukraine,” O’Malley said he was pleased that the pope had visited the Russian embassy inside the Vatican and made “a personal appeal for an end to the conflict.”
O’Malley said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston joins with Pope Francis’s call to make the coming Ash Wednesday a day of prayer and fasting. He quoted the pontiff speaking out against international aggression: “Every war leaves our world worse than it was before. War is a failure of politics and of humanity, a shameful capitulation, a stinging defeat before the forces of evil.”
Advertisement
In describing the invasion of Ukraine, the cardinal framed it as a historic tragedy.
“Throughout history there have been examples of nations waging war, without provocation, and causing immense suffering for innocent men, women, and children,” he wrote. “Countries are torn apart, citizens are displaced and become refugees in other countries and regions are destabilized.”
O’Malley said the archdiocese would “keep the people of Ukraine close to our hearts” and pray for their safety, joining with the prayers of the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk, pastor of Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, his congregation, and all others praying “for peace and for the strength of the Ukrainian people in the face of this violent aggression.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.