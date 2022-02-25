Cardinal O’Malley offers prayers for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley joined Pope Francis in expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine and calling for an end to the Russian invasion of that nation in a post to the cardinal’s blog on Friday.

In the post, titled “Praying for Ukraine,” O’Malley said he was pleased that the pope had visited the Russian embassy inside the Vatican and made “a personal appeal for an end to the conflict.”

O’Malley said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston joins with Pope Francis’s call to make the coming Ash Wednesday a day of prayer and fasting. He quoted the pontiff speaking out against international aggression: “Every war leaves our world worse than it was before. War is a failure of politics and of humanity, a shameful capitulation, a stinging defeat before the forces of evil.”