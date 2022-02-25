Changes to R.I. ambulance oversight board rankle Lifespan, doctors

The Rhode Island Ambulance Service Advisory Board, which helps shape the policies and practices of first responders around the state, has been the scene of a years-long power struggle. It has divided doctors, mayors and firefighters. And it took another sharp turn earlier this month when the McKee administration replaced several of its 25 members. Their five-year terms were up, but they’d previously been reappointed without fuss.

PROVIDENCE — The board only meets four times a year, and it usually attracts little to no outside attention, but its debates can get heated, probably because the stakes are no less than life and death: Emergency medical service in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of fuss now. Members who were replaced included those who had advocated for more oversight and training of EMS service in the state. They represented local medical organizations, and although the McKee administration said it did not have to consult those organizations, it’s been the standard practice in the past. It did not happen this time.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

One of the new replacements, meanwhile, appears not to have the right credentials under the law, which says one of the 25 appointees is supposed to serve on a professional surgeons organization’s committee on trauma. Dr. Joseph Espat does not serve on that committee, according to the Rhode Island Medical Society, and is in fact a cancer surgeon.

Some worry that could jeopardize Rhode Island Hospital’s designation as the state’s only Level 1 trauma center. That would mean some of the most serious cases would have to go out of Rhode Island. It’s a speculative and far-away risk, experts say, but a potentially serious one.

“Lifespan shares the concerns communicated by several membership organizations about the lack of adequate representation on the Ambulance Service Advisory Board,” spokeswoman Kathleen Hart said. “We are working closely with the Governor’s office and are hopeful the situation will be rectified quickly.”

Advertisement

The McKee administration official who made the decisions, Craig Dwyer, said he followed the law, not politics, in making his decisions.

“Everything was done in good intention, under the rules and regulations I go by in the normal course of business,” said Dwyer, the manager of boards and appointments in Gov. Dan McKee’s office.

Dwyer said he was looking into the discrepancy over the trauma surgeon, although an update wasn’t immediately available Friday.

Dr. Joseph Espat, the new appointee who’s supposed to be a member of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Surgeons’ committee on trauma, did not respond to a request for comment. Dr. Mike Connolly, the person Espat replaced, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The board, obscure as it is, matters because it helps set policies and training for the people who arrive when you call 911 or when you’re in a car crash. Rhode Island has a fire-based EMS system, meaning ambulance crews generally work within fire departments.

The disputes over the past few years are complex and, like any good Rhode Island row, sometimes personal. They have included struggles over the power, role and pay of local EMS crews’ medical directors, and over training of EMS crews. Many doctors want a more expansive role, which would follow emerging national trends. But they’ve faced resistance locally from mayors or unions that raised concerns about the costs, and about a doctor having power over things like discipline.

Advertisement

“It’s crucial to pre-hospital care to have that board functioning as properly and as smoothly as it can,” DeToy said. “And it hasn’t had that history in the last three to four to five years.”

Certainly not, and in the last few weeks, it’s only gotten worse. The appointment of Espat is just one of several that concerned local medical professionals. They also included the removal of a member of the state’s Emergency Nurses Association, who was replaced with the president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, and the replacement of Dr. Joe Lauro, an emergency doctor who’s been on the forefront of these disputes. (Critics didn’t have concerns about the person who replaced Lauro, who is qualified under the law as a member of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.)

“Ultimately what I’m concerned about is that in the future, when you call for 911 to come to your house because of a medical emergency, that person showing up at your door will have less medical oversight, and their training will be less,” said Dr. Otis Warren, a past president of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “I’m concerned this board is going to reduce the requirements for training, and I’m concerned they’re going to reduce the oversight or ability of medical directors to provide oversight to EMS.”

On the other side of this dispute are fire unions and local leaders, including one particular mayor, Johnston’s Joseph Polisena. Polisena also sits on the ambulance board. On Tuesday, moments after saying he didn’t know anything about the changes to the board, Polisena defended one key justification of those changes: A move away from members who are affiliated with Lifespan.

Advertisement

“Lifespan’s not happy because they can’t control everything,” Polisena said.

Lifespan doesn’t have representatives on the board, but multiple people who were replaced had affiliations with Lifespan.

Polisena himself was modest about his role, saying he didn’t ask McKee to do anything: “I’m just a dumb mayor, that’s all. I’m just a mayor that’s a nurse.”

The board next meets in early March. The members will not include John Pliakas, who was replaced by Lynn Blais, the president of the UNAP union. Both are registered nurses.

“It’s concerning, because the agenda of the prevailing majority may not always be in the best interest of patient care, or moving Rhode Island EMS forward in alignment with national standards,” said Pliakas, who is the chief of emergency medical services in Cumberland.

His replacement, Blais, said Polisena originally reached out to her in late November about applying for a spot on the board. After that, she joined the Emergency Nurses Association, which made her legally qualified to join the board.

Like Pliakas, she does not work in an emergency department. Blais is a nurse in the post-anaesthesia unit at CharterCare’s Fatima Hospital. Her primary role, though, is as UNAP president.

“If they think I’m a rubber stamp person, I will tell you I am far from a rubber stamp person. The positions I’ll take will be based on careful consideration of all the facts,” Blais said. “I’m not a Lifespan rubber stamp, which a lot of people have a concern about.”

Advertisement

Charlene Draleau, the president of the Rhode Island Emergency Nurses Association, said she wasn’t consulted about the change. That has meant there hasn’t been any sort of transition between Pliakas, who’s been there for years and in Draleau’s opinion tried to change things for the better, and the new appointee.

“If you want to do this legitimately, if you’re tired of John Pliakas and you need me to replace him, let’s do this, but in my agency I’m going to make sure John Pliakas and his replacement have a conversation about what’s going on and what are our objectives,” Draleau said.

Joseph Andriole, the president of the Rhode Island Association of Fire Fighters, said his union had nothing to do with the recent changes on the board. (His organization gets three picks, but none were up this time around.)

“I think that’s a cynical way of looking at it, and I don’t think that’s the truth behind it,” Andriole said. “I think maybe government leaders wanted a different direction.”

What’s certain is that the direction the doctors and their allies wanted was often, though not always, at odds with what Andriole’s organization wanted. That included the powers of medical directors. The doctors would argue they wanted better oversight and training; Andriole portrayed it as a power grab.

“We felt everybody should be respected in their own arena of expertise,” Andriole said. “Although they are experts in the medical field, that’s only some of what we do when we’re out there managing a scene under harsh conditions that are different than the conditions inside of the hospital.”

Dwyer, meanwhile — the man who made these decisions — said he’d acted in good faith. The board had four members from one single hospital group, he said, so he wanted to get some balance away from that. He also had in mind gender balance.

But he did not hear from Polisena or the firefighters’ union on this, he said.

“I got out of politics,” Dwyer, a former elected official in Cumberland, said. “I’m not a politician. I try to fit the right people in the irght spot. I’m a hero sometimes, and I’m a heel sometimes.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.