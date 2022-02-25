fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crisis in Ukraine: how you can help

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 25, 2022, 33 minutes ago
A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Watching war unfold from afar may make you feel helpless, but there are things you can do to help. Several nonprofit organizations are raising money to provide supplies and aid to the people of Ukraine.

Razom for Ukraine is working to get important supplies delivered to Ukraine that could save lives, including things like tourniquets, bandages, and satellite phones. Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, is a nonprofit based in New York. To donate, visit razomforukraine.org.

United Help Ukraine is a nonprofit volunteer organization in Maryland that provides donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukraine. “We help those at the front lines protecting Ukraine from the Russian invasion, also the families of wounded and fallen heroes, as well as people who had to leave their homes and are in need of temporary aid,” the website states. Donations can be be made online at unitedhelpukraine.org or by mail by sending checks payable to: United Help Ukraine, P.O. Box 83426, Gaithersburg, MD 20883.

Sunflower of Peace is a nonprofit based in Belmont that provides first aid medical tactical backpacks to paramedics and doctors on the front lines. According to its Facebook page, each backpack contains enough supplies to save up to 10 lives of Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, volunteers, and children. “In 2014-2016 those backpacks helped paramedics and doctors on the front lines save hundred and hundred of lives,” the Facebook page states. “Those were the bags they didn’t leave out of their sight as they had everything to preserve a person’s life and get them to proper medical care alive. It meant the world to them then and it will mean the world to them now.”

