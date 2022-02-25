Crisis in Ukraine: how you can help

Watching war unfold from afar may make you feel helpless, but there are things you can do to help. Several nonprofit organizations are raising money to provide supplies and aid to the people of Ukraine.

Razom for Ukraine is working to get important supplies delivered to Ukraine that could save lives, including things like tourniquets, bandages, and satellite phones. Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, is a nonprofit based in New York. To donate, visit razomforukraine.org.

United Help Ukraine is a nonprofit volunteer organization in Maryland that provides donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukraine. “We help those at the front lines protecting Ukraine from the Russian invasion, also the families of wounded and fallen heroes, as well as people who had to leave their homes and are in need of temporary aid,” the website states. Donations can be be made online at unitedhelpukraine.org or by mail by sending checks payable to: United Help Ukraine, P.O. Box 83426, Gaithersburg, MD 20883.