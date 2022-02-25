Hingham-based Atlantic Symphony blooms in late winter

The Hingham-based orchestra took a cautious route to returning to live indoor performances, music director Jim Kim said, pushing this season’s concerts ahead a month from their usual dates in an COVID-affected calendar. A concert ordinarily offered in December was performed in January this year. Now the orchestra is offering three performances in a month’s time.

What may be equally remarkable is that it is actually taking place in its customary home: The House of Prayer, a church in Hingham.

Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s Karen Thompson describes its upcoming Winter Chamber Concert as “a carefully curated, often surprising, and always remarkable hour of superb music.”

But a vigorous rebound by the regional orchestra should come as no surprise, Kim said, especially in the Greater Boston area.

“I’ve been hearing since I was little that classical music is dying,” said the conductor, now in his 24th season as music director. “Well, if it is, those gray-haired old people [in the audience] must live until they’re 200 years old. And in Boston, there are so many schools that attract young people. We have people moving into the Boston area from all over the world to perform here.”

The Winter Chamber Concert, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., will be led by Atlantic principal musicians Brendan Ryan on flute and Andrew Price on oboe, joined by world-class Chinese pianist Xiaopei Xu, winner of multiple international competitions. Kim describes Ryan as “very versatile,” performing “lots of jazz and contemporary stuff” in addition to classical. Price is the principal oboist for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

A “showcase pianist,” Xiaopei Xu is a “very energetic and powerful player,” Kim said.

The chamber concert-sized orchestra consists of approximately 20 players. Program highlights include Georg Telemann’s Trio for Flute, Oboe and Keyboard; 20th-century English composer Madeleine Dring’s trio for the same instruments; Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe;” and François Borne’s “Carmen Fantasy” for flute and orchestra.

The Atlantic Symphony, like most orchestras, has been “relying on strings and percussion only” ensembles since COVID began, because these are the only instruments that do not require breathing in and out to play them. This concert will broaden the musical palette.

Located at 916 Main St., the House of Prayer is the orchestra’s “go-to” venue for a chamber concert, the conductor said. Ordinarily a very intimate space, the church has limited its seating for the concert because of COVID. To reserve tickets ($35; $10 students) go to atlanticsymphony.org. The orchestra also states that to attend “live performances through April 30, 2022, attending guests, staff, and performers must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.”

The orchestra’s next date is Saturday, March 5, when it performs its “Masterworks Classical” concert at Thayer Academy Center for the Arts, located at 745 Washington St. in Braintree. Described as a “mainly strings” concert, the program features famous chamber orchestra works including the “Bach Double” (a Concerto for Two Violins in D minor by Johann Sebastian Bach) and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite.” Eighteenth-century playwright Ludvig Holberg was an important Norwegian literary figure; Kim called him “Norway’s Shakespeare.”

Highlights feature violinists Maria Ioudenitch and Masha Lakisova on the Bach concerto for two violins; and cellist Michal Shein on Tchaikovsky’s “Andante Cantabile.”

Tickets are $50, $45 for seniors, and $20 for students.

Finally, Atlantic Orchestra’s Command Performance concert, titled “Up Close,” features a rising star with global acclaim, award-winning violist and violinist Luosha Fang. The concert takes place on Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m., at Old Ship Church in Hingham.

Kim said that Fang’s appearance will fulfill a long-delayed promise “of something that should have happened two years ago. Way before COVID we had scheduled her. She is truly a double threat award-winning violinist. A solo recitalist on both violin and viola.”

The chamber orchestra for this program consists of strings, plus a harpsichord, he said. Pianist Michael Djupstrom will accompany the recitalist.

Located at 107 Main St., Old Ship Church is the perfect venue for a strings player, Kim said. “Old Ship Church, the hall itself is like playing inside the violin, a Stradivarius, old and a lot of wood,” he said.

Tickets are $35, $10 for students.

Providing opportunities for local audiences to hear top-flight musicians is a big part of the orchestra’s mission, Thompson said: “We see ourselves serving as a ‘bridge/conduit’ bringing Boston’s highly trained professional musicians to our South Shore communities.” Ninety percent of the orchestra’s audience comes from towns near Hingham, including Quincy, Milton and Randolph, and stretching down to Hanover, Norwell, and Marshfield.

Kim, the orchestra’s music director for 24 years, lives in Weymouth.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.