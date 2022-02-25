A horse in distress gets a helping hand

At 8:35 a.m. Feb. 9, Acton police and firefighters responded to a call to help a horse in distress on Carlisle Road. According to the log entry, the horse had slipped on the ice and couldn’t get back up. Folks from the MSPCA at Nevins Farm and a local veterinarian were also at the scene. “The horse was able to be lifted and placed back on her feet,” the fire department tweeted .

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NOT A GOOD TIME TO LOSE ELECTRICITY

Firefighters in Brockton responded to a car that crashed into a pole and knocked out electricity at the worst time — on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. “The roads are very slippery!” the Brockton Fire Department tweeted. “If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party, make sure you are extremely careful. Earlier, a car hit a pole on Ames Street. This caused a power outage in the ‘Village.’ Bad night to lose power.”

MYSTERIOUS MOPED

At 1:17 a.m. Jan. 10, a police officer was conducting security checks of businesses on Worcester Street in Wellesley when he noticed a moped at a closed gas station. As he approached, the driver of the moped drove around the back of the building. Aware that a gas station in Natick had been broken into recently, the officer checked the doors of the gas station to make sure they were locked and secure. As he was doing this, the moped came back around to the front of the building. When the officer tried to speak to the moped driver, he took off, driving westbound in the eastbound lane before turning onto a side street, according to police. The officer later found the moped in a parking lot but there was no sign of the driver. It also turned out the moped wasn’t properly registered, so it was towed.

WAYWARD PUP

At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 22, Bedford police received a call from a resident on Brooksbie Road whose puppy took off through the woods toward Elmbrook Circle. According to the log entry, the dog, Darcy, was a shepherd/husky mix between 7 and 8 months old and wearing a red collar with no tags. Cruisers were dispatched and officers checked the area. Two days later, on Jan. 24, police heard from the puppy’s owner again, this time asking for help in getting the puppy out from underneath a deck of a home on Great Road. Officers responded and reported that the puppy was successfully reunited with its owner.

GONE FISHIN’

At 2:01 p.m. Feb. 10, Acton police responded to a report of a suspicious person standing in water on Powder Mill Road. But it made sense that the individual was in the water, because, according to the log entry, it turned out the person was fly fishing.

MYSTERY BALLOON

At 9:35 a.m., Jan. 29, Wilmington police received a call from a woman who reported that her mother noticed a purple balloon tied to her mailbox. The log entry stated that she told police she was ”unsure of why it’s there” and would stop by and remove it tomorrow. Police advised her to call back if anything looked out of place.

STUCK IN STOW

At 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29, Stow police got a call from someone on Taylor Road who said a delivery vehicle was stuck in the driveway and the driver was refusing to call a tow truck. Police responded and spoke with the caller, who said that the driver’s husband had arrived to get her out and if he could not, he would call a tow truck.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.