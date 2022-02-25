Officials asked Harmony Montgomery’s family for years about her disappearance, but did little to follow up, report says

At least two times between January 2020 and July 2021, an official from New Hampshire’s child welfare agency made contact with the family after receiving unspecified complaints . According to the report , the agency representative inquired about Harmony’s whereabouts; each time, the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, insisted that his daughter had been returned to her mother, Crystal Sorey.

Harmony Montgomery was 5 at the time and had been living in Manchester with her father, who had a lengthy criminal record.

A report released Friday by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu shows that the state’s child welfare agency repeatedly checked in on Harmony Montgomery’s family following her 2019 disappearance but made little effort to determine the child’s whereabouts.

Despite the child’s absence, however, New Hampshire officials made just one attempt to verify the father’s claims — a single voicemail message left with Sorey on Jan. 21, 2020, that went unreturned, according to the seven-page report.

“There is no evidence in the record of any additional attempts to contact her,” the report states.

Child welfare agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where Harmony previously lived, have been come under scrutiny for their oversight of the girl, who was last seen in late 2019.

Friday’s report comes nearly two months after authorities launched an investigation. The report focused largely on the role of New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families, offering the most detailed look yet at the agency’s interaction with the child.

“We left no stone unturned in our fact-finding mission to help determine what happened in the hopes that it will help bring Harmony home safe,” Sununu said in a released statement. “Everything we could make public, we did make public.”

Still, the report represented a more measured evaluation than Sununu previously offered. In a scathing January letter to the chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Sununu blasted the decision of a Massachusetts juvenile judge to grant custody of Harmony to her “monstrous” father before child welfare officials in New Hampshire could evaluate whether the home was suitable for the girl.

“Why,” he wrote then, “would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual?”

Friday’s report also made a handful of recommendations, including changing state policy to require confirming a child’s whereabouts when they have moved. It also recommended increasing supervision in the Manchester district office that had handled Harmony’s case. Many of that office’s front-line workers, the report noted, are less experienced and had more high-risk cases compared to other DCYF branches.

But the recommendations also put equal weight on what it said were problems with cross-state communication, calling for New Hampshire to adopt a newer version of the ICPC and create a “border agreement” that would clarify transfers among New England states. It also said the state should upgrade its case-management system to include information about interstate transfer requests.

Born June 7, 2014, Harmony Montgomery spent her early life bouncing between the Massachusetts child welfare system and the custody of her mother, Crystal Sorey, who battled drug addiction.

But Sorey lost custody of the girl in 2018 following a relapse, and the following year, Massachusetts juvenile judge Mark Newman granted custody of the girl to her father, Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire resident with a criminal history that included shooting a man in the face during a drug deal.

Police and New Hampshire child welfare workers became well-acquainted with the family in the ensuing months. Records show that officers were called numerous times to the Manchester home Harmony shared with her father and stepmother prior her 2019 disappearance. In one report from Sept. 11, 2019, a Manchester officer described a home with “clutter in every room consisting of clothing and empty food containers” and powered only by a portable generator in the driveway.

By November or December of that year, authorities would later say, the girl was gone.

Though Harmony’s mother, Sorey, reported the girl missing to Manchester police on Nov. 18 of last year, it was only after Sorey sent a pleading e-mail to Mayor Joyce Craig — in which she threatened to go to the media — that authorities publicly acknowledged the girl’s disappearance.

In late December, Manchester police interviewed Montgomery, whom they found sleeping in a car with a girlfriend. He initially told officers that he’d returned the girl to her mother, according to a police affidavit, before declining to say anything else.

Montgomery is currently jailed on charges of physically abusing Harmony in 2019 and endangering her welfare. His estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery — Harmony’s stepmother — has also been charged with collecting government assistance payments meant for Harmony. Both have pleaded not guilty.

To date, no charges have been filed related to the girl’s disappearance.

