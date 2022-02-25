Pssst! Here are some favorite hiking spots in Greater Boston

“ Rocky Narrows in Sherborn is an isolated, relatively remote, and beautifully scenic hike. Much of this hike will have you feeling like you’re hiking through A.A. Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood. Another good spot for beautiful forest character and an entire garden of glacial erratics is the Skug River Reservation in Andover.” — Lafe Low, author of the guide “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Boston: Including Coastal and Interior Regions and New Hampshire.”

Visitors to any of these properties should check online beforehand to see if there are any related entrance and/or parking fees.

From Crane Beach in Ipswich to World’s End in Hingham, Greater Boston is filled with enticing trails. Local experts shared some of their favorites.

Advertisement

“The Crane Estate [in Ipswich] has some great hiking trails with amazing views that are both family-friendly and not too challenging. I personally love the Ward Hill Reservation in Andover with 729 acres and 13 miles of trails.” — Matthew MacKenzie, Trustees of Reservations

“World’s End Reservation in Hingham not only has great views but was on the shortlist as the home of the United Nations. Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord was inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s masterpiece.” — Andrew McCaughey, REI instructor

“I have a 4-plus mile loop on Turkey Hill, the Weir River Farm, and Whitney and Thayer Woods (Hingham and Cohassett) that incorporates forest and meadow habitats to a large variety of birds. Mass Audubon has wonderful properties, including two Marshfield properties – the North River Sanctuary and Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary.” — Sally Avery, Trustees of Reservations

“Grassy Pond in Acton has a boardwalk running through a wetland as well as a boardwalk and platform going out into Grassy Pond. The Acton Arboretum contains a small bog with a boardwalk running through it.” — Roland “Boot” Boutwell, Trustees of Reservations

Advertisement

“The Boathouse at Norris Reservation in Norwell is a huge favorite. My husband and I enjoy hiking Lowell Holly Reservation in Mashpee, where the trail hugs the shore of a lake and passes through a holly grove.” — Anne Smith-White, Trustees of Reservations

“Crane Beach in the sand dunes with the pitch pines, with a chance to see a snowy owl, or the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary for birding and its diverse landscape.” — Daniel Bouchard, Trustees of Reservations

“I love hiking at our farms — Powisset, Chestnut Hill, Weir River, Appleton — because of the varied scenery, including woodlands and expansive views of pastures and agriculture fields. Farms can provide the opportunity to see both livestock and wild animals in their natural habitat.” — D.A. Hayden, Trustees of Reservations



