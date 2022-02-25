Episode 7: Reflecting on the death of Trayvon Martin, 10 years later

The Globe’s Meghan Irons and Jeneé Osterheldt cohost the seventh episode of “Black News Hour,” during which they remember Trayvon Martin, the Florida 17-year-old who was fatally shot while coming from a convenience store on Feb. 26, 2012.

They are joined by Saida Grundy, a feminist sociologist of race and ethnicity and assistant professor of sociology, African-American studies, and women’s and gender studies at Boston University. She talks about social citizenship for Black people in the US and what should be changed in society. Her upcoming book, “Respectable: Politics and Paradox in Making the Morehouse Man,” is set to be released on May 17.