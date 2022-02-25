Episode 7: Reflecting on the death of Trayvon Martin, 10 years later

The Globe’s Meghan Irons and Jeneé Osterheldt cohost the seventh episode of “Black News Hour,” during which they remember Trayvon Martin, the Florida 17-year-old who was fatally shot while coming from a convenience store on Feb. 26, 2012.
They are joined by Saida Grundy, a feminist sociologist of race and ethnicity and assistant professor of sociology, African-American studies, and women’s and gender studies at Boston University. She talks about social citizenship for Black people in the US and what should be changed in society. Her upcoming book, “Respectable: Politics and Paradox in Making the Morehouse Man,” is set to be released on May 17.
Then, Khari Thompson, an assistant sports editor and writer with Boston.com, talks about a recent essay he wrote in Globe Ideas about Martin, where he asks the question, “How do I explain to my young daughter that it is still up to Black people not to get ourselves killed?” District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, representing Hyde Park and Roslindale, speaks about making racism a public health crisis and how he is running for Suffolk County district attorney with the goal of lessening racial disparities.
See more about the topics discussed and watch the full episode below:
- Ideas | Khari Thompson: A decade after Trayvon Martin’s killing, the burden of Blackness persists
- Black activists reflect a decade after Trayvon Martin’s death
