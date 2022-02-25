Rhode Island aligns with CDC, updates testing and vaccine strategy

The state aligned itself with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and announced it would shift its testing strategy at state-run COVID-19 testing sites starting March 7 to focus on people who have symptoms and those who are close contacts of someone who tested positive.

PROVIDENCE — As Rhode Island begins to manage COVID-19 with an “endemic strategy” instead of a “pandemic” one to focus on prevention, treatment, and delivery of care, the state updated its vaccination and testing strategies on Friday.

“There is now an abundance of testing available in the community,” said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department. “People who are asymptomatic and aren’t a close contact but want to be tested for COVID-19 can access testing through most pharmacies, clinics, and primary care providers throughout the state.

Advertisement

Wendelken said these same testing options should be used by people who need to be tested before they travel.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Take-home rapid COVID-19 tests at most retail pharmacies cost more than $20. Free COVID-19 tests are offered at some pharmacies with an appointment.

Some municipalities are giving away their limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

“Focusing testing efforts at Rhode Island’s state-run testing sites on people who are symptomatic and people who are close contacts will ensure that people who are positive and eligible for treatment can be quickly connected to treatment,” said Wendelken. “Treatment is one of the many reasons why we have seen such a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”

According to state data, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases have dropped by more than 95 percent since early January and new hospital admissions decreased by 83 percent from mid-January to the end of February.

Vaccination

As of Feb. 26, the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence will stop offering vaccination appointments. Wendelken said “current conditions” and the “prevalence” of vaccination sites across the state have reduced the need for mass-vaccination sites.

Advertisement

Rhode Island will focus to increase primary series and booster dose vaccination rates in communities where they are lower, said Wendelken.

Earlier this week, Governor Dan McKee announced that the state would offer on-site vaccination clinics at schools in several districts where the student vaccination rate is below 20 percent. More than 40 clinics have been scheduled since Wednesday, according to the health department.

McKee also said Wednesday that he will be pushing vaccination clinics in places of worship and with among other community partners. He said Rhode Islanders can reach out to the governor’s office to coordinate a clinic.

“The state has the capacity to quickly stand-up large vaccination sites and events, should the data on COVID-19 transmission indicate they are warranted,” said Wendelken.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.