R.I. hospitals emerge from Omicron surge

“We are getting back to where we were in the early part of November,” Dr. Saul Weingart, the president of Rhode Island Hospital, said Thursday. “It’s horrible. But compared with where we were in January, it feels like we’re on vacation.”

PROVIDENCE — Elective surgeries are back on. Emergency waiting rooms are no longer crammed with patients. And while National Guard members in military camo still help in some places with tasks ranging from laundry to escorts, the hospitals around Rhode Island otherwise no longer resemble MASH units, even as the state continues to recover from the crushing winter COVID-19 surge.

Well, maybe not vacation, Weingart added, but certainly better: The state’s biggest hospital has gone from a peak of about 175 COVID-19 patients amid the winter Omicron surge to just 40, only a minority of which were recent arrivals. The rate of patients who are leaving the hospital without being seen at all – a key indicator of a dysfunctional system – is around 2 percent, pretty normal. At the worst moments of the surge, as many as one in five patients were leaving without being seen, and 40 people were stuck in the emergency room waiting for a bed upstairs.

“It’s been really dramatically different,” Weingart said.

A similar story emerged at other hospitals around the state: COVID hospitalizations have gone way down. Meanwhile the staffing shortages that made them so much more difficult to handle have also eased, although not as quickly.

“Things are lightening up a lot,” said Charlene Draleau, the president of the Rhode Island Emergency Nurses Association. “The nurses are coping better, which is a great thing. You can just sense a sense of relief, that’s all. And that’s different – that’s different from all of the tension that’s been going on.”

Statewide statistics bear out this encouraging reality: The number of people with COVID-19 in Rhode Island hospitals dipped below 150 this week, and the number of new patients with COVID-19 being admitted to hospitals was within the single digits multiple days recently. The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 had surged past 600 in January, higher than the previous winter’s peak of 500.

The COVID-19 pandemic, about to enter its third year, has had plenty of surprises in store, so nobody is ready to declare victory. But it feels like a moment to decompress.

“I’m just trying to savor the moments when it’s not completely chaotic in the hospital,” Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine at Care New England’s Kent Hospital in Warwick, said last week. “On those days, we’re trying to stock up as much as we can. And take stock before the next one.”

Forman, for her part, is relieved about the easing of the COVID-19 burden, even as she worries about the end of policies she feels helped get us there, like Rhode Island’s mask mandate. Forman will continue to mask up.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” she said.

FEMA medical teams helped bridge the gap at Kent Hospital, and the staffing situation has gotten much better, Forman said.

FEMA nursing teams will leave Rhode Island Hospital in about a week and a half, Weingart said.

But hospitals continue to face a number of challenges, including a lingering staffing crisis that many leaders say will take years, not days or weeks or months, to resolve. The issues are deep seated and complex. In South County, the affordability and availability of housing is hampering the ability to attract workers. It’s tough for doctors. It’s even tougher for positions like nurses and housekeepers.

“We hear from the realtors how challenging it is, how there’s nothing available,” said Maggie Thomas, the chief human resources officer for South County Health.

Nurses in particular left the profession, retired early, or opted for less-grueling positions within healthcare after two years of nonstop heartbreak. Hospitals are still paying exorbitant rates for travel nurses to fill empty positions caused in part by nurses leaving for travel positions: The Miriam Hospital in Providence has between 65 and 75 travel workers right now, president Maria Ducharme said. It has between 50 and 60 open positions, about three times normal.

“I think it’s going to take us a few years, frankly, to really be where we want to be,” Ducharme said. “But we’re definitely getting better, especially on the non-clinical side.”

Some places also had to shelve elective surgeries to free up space and staff to deal with the onslaught. It will be a challenge not just for hospitals to get fully up to speed, but for patients who had to wait for “elective” but still important procedures.

At Rhode Island Hospital, for example, Weingart said they’re running at about 75 percent capacity for these procedures.

At the Miriam, they’re at “full tilt,” Ducharme said, but still trying to catch up on the backlog.

The experience wasn’t uniform except in that every hospital faced some degree of difficulty. Westerly Hospital, for example, was able to use its counterparts in Connecticut to shift some of the burden, which approached but did not surpass the previous winter’s surge.

“We do worry about whether there is another surge. We do worry about burnout and fatigue,” said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, chief medical officer at Westerly Hospital.

But for now, Mayorga said, “it’s the calm after the storm.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.