Should Massachusetts pass legislation to expand public access to beaches?

Alex T. Vai

The coast should be equally accessible for all people to enjoy, not just a private playground for the privileged.

During COVID-19, record numbers sought out and experienced the profound mental and physical benefits of outdoor recreation. But the basic idea of the shoreline being a valuable resource that should be held in trust for public benefit goes back to ancient Rome, and lives on throughout the US in laws like Texas’ Open Beaches Act and Oregon’s Beach Bill.

Unfortunately, Massachusetts falls far short in protecting public access to beaches. Our ostensibly progressive state arguably has the nation’s most restrictive laws on public coastal access.

Our beach access laws descend directly from the “Colonial Ordinances of 1641-1647,” already more than 120 years old by the time of the American Revolution. These outdated laws recognize private land ownership of the entire wet sand area down to the mean low tide line. Most other coastal states grant private ownership rights only to the high tide line.

Massachusetts law only allows public access to private tidelands (between the high and low tide lines) for three purposes: fishing, fowling, and navigation. While perhaps reasonable in the 1640s, this limited list today leads to absurdities like how walking on private tidelands with a shotgun or binoculars to “hunt birds” might be legal, but a casual stroll along the same sand would not.

Thankfully, a simple solution is now under consideration on Beacon Hill. “An Act Relative to Recreation on Private Tidelands” (H.908, S.511) would make a long overdue update to our beach access laws by simply adding “recreation” to the allowed public uses of private tidelands.

This proposal acknowledges the fact that coastal recreation is among the most widespread and important public ocean uses. Without changing underlying land ownership, this bill would restore to Massachusetts residents a right that much of the rest of the country takes for granted.

Please consider contacting your elected representatives and asking them to give their support H.908 and S.511 before this legislative session ends. We are fortunate to live in a state that is so rich in scenic coastal areas. It is high time that we restored the right of everyone to fully enjoy these beautiful places.

Chris Kieser

Attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, nonprofit that defends property rights, including in past Massachusetts cases

Chris Kieser Pacific Legal Foundation

With just one word, the Massachusetts Legislature might upend almost 400 years of stable property rights along the state’s coastline. Lawmakers should think twice before going down this perilous road.

In the early days of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the General Court extended private ownership of coastal lands to the mean low-tide line (the average height of all low tides in a given place) in an effort to induce colonists to build wharves below the high-water mark. While private title has always been held subject to public rights of fishing, fowling, and navigation, a pending bill in the Massachusetts legislature would add broadly-defined “recreation” to the list. Lawmakers should oppose this bill because that one word would eviscerate the property rights of thousands of Bay Staters without compensation. The bill is not only bad policy; it is unconstitutional.

Americans rely on stable and secure property rights to facilitate our pursuit of happiness. We expect we will retain the right to exclude trespassers from our property — after all, private property is not truly private without this right. Most of us would react angrily if the government declared a right of public recreation in our backyards. This bill would do precisely that to Massachusetts families who bought their properties in reliance on the established law. If legislators believe Massachusetts needs more public beaches, they can pursue that goal without disturbing the property rights of every coastal owner.

The Fifth Amendment declares that “nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” The proposed bill would effectively take a public recreation easement from every coastal owner in Massachusetts. That is, although those owners would retain title to their property below the high-water mark, they would have to give up their right to exclude public recreation from the tidelands. The bill offers no compensation. But just last year, the US Supreme Court emphatically ruled that a state may not permit even a limited right to access property without compensation. And when the Maine Legislature tried to do the same thing in the 1980s, that state’s Supreme Judicial Court similarly held it unconstitutional.

That should serve as a warning. Legislators shouldn’t leave it to the courts to protect Bay Staters’ property rights — they should simply oppose this bill.

